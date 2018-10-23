Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy

Heartbreak as WWE Legend takes break from wrestling to battle leukemia



- WWE legend Roman Reigns wants to take a break from wresting

- He says his leukemia problem has returned and will have to step aside

- His fans have sent him message of supports on social media

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) Universal Championship title holder Roman Reigns says his leukemia has returned after almost 11 years of battling it.

The 33-year-old American says the leukemia has returned which means he can no longer be the fighting champion.

Reigns was first diagnosed with cancer at the tender age of 22 years.

