Heartbreak as WWE Legend takes break from wrestling to battle leukemia

- WWE legend Roman Reigns wants to take a break from wresting

- He says his leukemia problem has returned and will have to step aside

- His fans have sent him message of supports on social media

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) Universal Championship title holder Roman Reigns says his leukemia has returned after almost 11 years of battling it.

The 33-year-old American says the leukemia has returned which means he can no longer be the fighting champion.

Reigns was first diagnosed with cancer at the tender age of 22 years.

According to BBC, Reigns made the announcement on Monday Night Raw, that he would be stepping out of the ring to concentrate on his health and focus on his recovery.

"I will beat this, I will be back, and you will see me very, very soon," he assured his fans.

Fellow wrestlers and fans of the sport in attendance were shocked and clearly gutted by the sad news.

Upon receiving the news the crowd gave Reigns a huge round of applause in a show of solidarity and support to one of the greatest wrestlers to have ever graced the ring.

