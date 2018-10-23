Young Nigerian man who invented a hydro-powered generator, builds door alarm from wall clock

Despite the negative reputation of the country especially in the educational sector of the country, there are still people making the country proud because when it comes to innovative ideas and creative projects, Nigerians always know how to make their mark and this story is no different.

Over the years, there has been a growing rate of young minds continuously trying to carve their niche with creative works. From creative echo-friendly generators to building vehicles from scratch, the list seems endless.

Adding to league of extraordinary minds is a young man identified as Samuel Adeshola who has continued to wow many Nigerians with his creative ideas. Recall a while ago, LEGIT.com reported the news of how the Oyo born teenager created a hydro-powered electric generating plant.

This talented Nigerian has created a door alarm using a wall clock. Sharing photos of the impressive innovation, Adeshola stated that alarm goes off with just a slight opening of the door.

READ ALSO: Alaafin of Oyo welcomes another set of twins with young wife

He shared the photos of the door alarm on Facebook.

See post below:

Impressive

This is coming several months after an unidentified Nigerian schoolboy built a miniature car from scratch which can be monitored with a remote control.

In the video which has since gone viral, the young boy is seen driving the car using a remote control as he is surrounded by other people who are in awe of this amazing work of art.

PAY ATTENTION: Get the Latest Nigerian News on LEGIT.com News App

Get the hottest gist on Africa Love Aid

Laolu Shares Story: Nigerian Artist Laolu Shares His Grass to Grace Story | Legit TV

[embedded content]

Source: Legit.ng