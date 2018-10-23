Young Nigerian man who invented a hydro-powered generator, builds door alarm from wall clock

Despite the negative reputation of the country especially in the educational sector of the country, there are still people making the country proud because when it comes to innovative ideas and creative projects, Nigerians always know how to make their mark and this story is no different.
Over the years, there has been a growing rate of young minds continuously trying to carve their niche with creative works. From creative echo-friendly generators to building vehicles from scratch, the list seems endless.
Adding to league of extraordinary minds is a young man identified as Samuel Adeshola who has continued to wow many Nigerians with his creative ideas. Recall a while ago, LEGIT.com reported the news of how the Oyo born teenager created a hydro-powered electric generating plant.
This talented Nigerian has created a door alarm using a wall clock. Sharing photos of the impressive innovation, Adeshola stated that alarm goes off with just a slight opening of the door.
READ ALSO: Alaafin of Oyo welcomes another set of twins with young wife
He shared the photos of the door alarm on Facebook.
See post below:
Impressive
This is coming several months after an unidentified Nigerian schoolboy built a miniature car from scratch which can be monitored with a remote control.
In the video which has since gone viral, the young boy is seen driving the car using a remote control as he is surrounded by other people who are in awe of this amazing work of art.
PAY ATTENTION: Get the Latest Nigerian News on LEGIT.com News App
Get the hottest gist on Africa Love Aid
Laolu Shares Story: Nigerian Artist Laolu Shares His Grass to Grace Story | Legit TV
[embedded content]
Source: Legit.ng
Related Articles
Enyimba face huge challenge against watertight Raja
Enyimba of Nigeria must succeed where five other clubs have failed if they hope to shock hosts Raja Casablanca of Morocco on Wednesday and reach
Messi injury gives Barca, Dembele chance to prove their worth
Barcelona’s lowest ebbs are invariably followed by questions about Lionel Messi but the issue of over-reliance may become clearer over the coming weeks. The sight of
Man United vs Juventus : Ronaldo to heap pressure on old club
Man United vs Juventus : Cristiano Ronaldo hopes to pile more pressure on his old club Manchester United and put allegations of rape to one
Most Watched VideosView all posts
Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?"
Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?" Watch and share ...after you laugh!
Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)
Remain Blessed for Worshipping with Me to give Glory to God.
Most Read NewsView all posts
Cabotage, Content Acts have opened opportunities in maritime sector – Otike-Obi
Following successfully conclusion of a bond issuance programme where the company raised N7 billion to finance its operation, C & I Leasing Plc just acquired
Pulse Blogger: The fellowship of light and darkness
Join the "sabi" clique. Don't miss a thing, get the latest updates to fuel your conversation daily
Governors not against review of minimum wage -NGF
The Nigerian Governors Forum (NGF) says it is not against the upward review of the minimum wage. The Chairman of the Forum, Gov. Abdulaziz Yari of
Seek forgiveness from Nigerians for spreading fake news - PDP tells APC
- The PDP and its presidential candidate have accused the ruling party, APC, of being a peddler of fake news- They specifically accused the minister
JAMB urged to site computer base in Warri North
By Emma Amaize KOKO—CHAIRMAN of Warri North Local Government Area, Delta State, Mr. Aduge Okorodudu, has appealed to the Federal Government and Joint Admissions and Matriculation
2019: Learn from APC, PDP primaries, UPU urges INEC
By Onozure DaniaUrhobo Progress Union, UPU, led by Olorogun Joe Omene and the National Secretary, Martins Ahweyevu, has urged the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC,
Post Your Comment below: >>