2019: Donald Duke picks 68-year-old Junaid Mohammed as running- mate

- SDP presidential candidate has picked Dr Junaid Mohammed as his running- mate in the 2019 election
- Mohammed, 68, was a member of the House of Representatives between 1979 to 1984
- He is one of the fiercest critics of the present administration
The presidential candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Mr Donald Duke, has chosen Dr Junaid Mohammed as his running- mate in the 2019 election.
Confirming his choice via his social media pages, Duke said he picked Dr Mohammed after consultations with the leadership of the SDP.
Mohammed, 68, was a member of the House of Representatives between 1979 to 1984 and has been one of the fiercest critics of the present administration.
The Kano-born politician trained as a medical doctor at the Kharkov Medical Institute, USSR ( the former Soviet Union) graduating in 1976 with First Class Honours with distinction in all subjects.
He is a well known academic and on the political scene, best known as a firebrand, political warhorse and veteran critic.
Until his nomination, he was the SDP national deputy chairman for the north-west geopolitical zone.
“Dr Junaid Mohammed brings to the SDP presidential ticket, geopolitical reach and acceptance, and in-depth the knowledge of Nigerian politics,” a statement by Duke's media office noted.
Meanwhile, a group known as the G-19 recently called for the disqualification of Duke as the presidential candidate for the SDP.
The group in a press conference on Tuesday, October 9, remarked that by settling for Duke, the party was moving contrary to its initial resolve that the presidential ticket should be reserved for a northerner.
Consequently, it called for the declaration of Professor Jerry Gana, who came second after the governor in the primary as the validly elected candidate of the party for the 2019 elections.
