Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy

Breaking News

Home | News |

2019: Donald Duke picks 68-year-old Junaid Mohammed as running- mate



- SDP presidential candidate has picked Dr Junaid Mohammed as his running- mate in the 2019 election

- Mohammed, 68, was a member of the House of Representatives between 1979 to 1984

- He is one of the fiercest critics of the present administration

The presidential candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Mr Donald Duke, has chosen Dr Junaid Mohammed as his running- mate in the 2019 election.

Confirming his choice via his social media pages, Duke said he picked Dr Mohammed after consultations with the leadership of the SDP.

Mohammed, 68, was a member of the House of Representatives between 1979 to 1984 and has been one of the fiercest critics of the present administration.

READ ALSO: 2019: Nigerians in Diaspora to host presidential candidates in Vienna

The Kano-born politician trained as a medical doctor at the Kharkov Medical Institute, USSR ( the former Soviet Union) graduating in 1976 with First Class Honours with distinction in all subjects.

He is a well known academic and on the political scene, best known as a firebrand, political warhorse and veteran critic.

Until his nomination, he was the SDP national deputy chairman for the north-west geopolitical zone.

“Dr Junaid Mohammed brings to the SDP presidential ticket, geopolitical reach and acceptance, and in-depth the knowledge of Nigerian politics,” a statement by Duke's media office noted.

PAY ATTENTION: Get the Latest Nigerian News Anywhere 24/7. Spend less on the Internet!

Meanwhile, a group known as the G-19 recently called for the disqualification of Duke as the presidential candidate for the SDP.

The group in a press conference on Tuesday, October 9, remarked that by settling for Duke, the party was moving contrary to its initial resolve that the presidential ticket should be reserved for a northerner.

Consequently, it called for the declaration of Professor Jerry Gana, who came second after the governor in the primary as the validly elected candidate of the party for the 2019 elections.

Is Atiku the Right Man to Defeat President Buhari? 2019 Election - Nigeria Street Gist | Legit.ng TV

[embedded content]

Source: Legit.ng

Tags

No tags for this article

Post Your Comment below: >>
Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of nigerianewsgrio.com. nigerianewsgrio.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.
Loading...

About the Author:



Related Articles

0 News 23/10/2018 03:07:00 Enyimba face huge challenge against watertight Raja

Enyimba face huge challenge against watertight Raja

Enyimba of Nigeria must succeed where five other clubs have failed if they hope to shock hosts Raja Casablanca of Morocco on Wednesday and reach

0 News 23/10/2018 03:30:00 Messi injury gives Barca, Dembele chance to prove their worth

Messi injury gives Barca, Dembele chance to prove their worth

Barcelona’s lowest ebbs are invariably followed by questions about Lionel Messi but the issue of over-reliance may become clearer over the coming weeks. The sight of

0 News 23/10/2018 03:50:00 Man United vs Juventus : Ronaldo to heap pressure on old club

Man United vs Juventus : Ronaldo to heap pressure on old club

Man United vs Juventus : Cristiano Ronaldo hopes to pile more pressure on his old club Manchester United and put allegations of rape to one

Most Watched Videos

View all posts
0 Videos 12/11/2017 22:38:00 Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)

Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)

Remain Blessed for Worshipping with Me to give Glory to God.

0 Videos 09/11/2017 22:59:00 Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?"

Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?"

Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?" Watch and share ...after you laugh!



Most Read News

View all posts
0 News 20/10/2018 04:40:00 Alleged corruption allegations: Oracle Magazine withdraws suits against Aiteo Group

Alleged corruption allegations: Oracle Magazine withdraws suits against Aiteo Group

…Commends Benedict Peter’s patriotismThe management of National Oracle Magazine said it has withdrawn suits filled against a foremost indigenous crude oil exploration company, the Aiteo

0 News 21/10/2018 05:07:00  Breaking: Kidnappers release DSP Ayogu after collecting ransom

 Breaking: Kidnappers release DSP Ayogu after collecting ransom

By Emma Amaize ASABA- SUPERINTENDENT of Police, DSP Florence Ayogu, abducted, last week, by kidnappers in Delta State, has been released after paying an undisclosed ransom. KidnapVanguard

0 News 22/10/2018 14:55:00 APC Primary Election: Court remand’s thug in prison custody over alleged attempted murder

APC Primary Election: Court remand’s thug in prison custody over alleged attempted murder

By Onozure Dania Lagos- A 42 year old thug Rasak Akinwale who allegedly attempted to murder a former Chairmanship aspirant in Kosofe Local Government area Ibrahim

0 News 19/10/2018 18:31:00 Juventus fans groan over high ticket prices since Ronaldo's arrival from Real Madrid

Juventus fans groan over high ticket prices since Ronaldo's arrival from Real Madrid

Cristiano Ronaldo has endured some turbulent times recently – off-field challenges included tax evasion claims in Spain, the current controversial assault allegation and now, the

0 News 19/10/2018 06:19:00 Father turns whistle blower, reports own son to EFCC for doing fraud and buying house worth N2m

Father turns whistle blower, reports own son to EFCC for doing fraud and buying house worth N2m

- An unidentified father has gained attention on social media for being a whistle blower- Reports revealed that the frustrated father reported his son to

0 News 19/10/2018 17:09:00 Women group urges political leaders to emulate Ugwuanyi

Women group urges political leaders to emulate Ugwuanyi

By Chinedu Adonu INTERNATIONALwomen group, ‘Women 4 Women’ has congratulated Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State for  re nominating his female deputy, Mrs. Cecelia Ezilo as

Most Watched Movies

cron