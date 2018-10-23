2019: Donald Duke picks 68-year-old Junaid Mohammed as running- mate

- SDP presidential candidate has picked Dr Junaid Mohammed as his running- mate in the 2019 election

- Mohammed, 68, was a member of the House of Representatives between 1979 to 1984

- He is one of the fiercest critics of the present administration

The presidential candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Mr Donald Duke, has chosen Dr Junaid Mohammed as his running- mate in the 2019 election.

Confirming his choice via his social media pages, Duke said he picked Dr Mohammed after consultations with the leadership of the SDP.

Mohammed, 68, was a member of the House of Representatives between 1979 to 1984 and has been one of the fiercest critics of the present administration.

READ ALSO: 2019: Nigerians in Diaspora to host presidential candidates in Vienna

The Kano-born politician trained as a medical doctor at the Kharkov Medical Institute, USSR ( the former Soviet Union) graduating in 1976 with First Class Honours with distinction in all subjects.

He is a well known academic and on the political scene, best known as a firebrand, political warhorse and veteran critic.

Until his nomination, he was the SDP national deputy chairman for the north-west geopolitical zone.

“Dr Junaid Mohammed brings to the SDP presidential ticket, geopolitical reach and acceptance, and in-depth the knowledge of Nigerian politics,” a statement by Duke's media office noted.

PAY ATTENTION: Get the Latest Nigerian News Anywhere 24/7. Spend less on the Internet!

Meanwhile, a group known as the G-19 recently called for the disqualification of Duke as the presidential candidate for the SDP.

The group in a press conference on Tuesday, October 9, remarked that by settling for Duke, the party was moving contrary to its initial resolve that the presidential ticket should be reserved for a northerner.

Consequently, it called for the declaration of Professor Jerry Gana, who came second after the governor in the primary as the validly elected candidate of the party for the 2019 elections.

Is Atiku the Right Man to Defeat President Buhari? 2019 Election - Nigeria Street Gist | Legit.ng TV

[embedded content]

Source: Legit.ng