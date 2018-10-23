Breaking: Tight security as President Buhari arrives Lagos

- President Muhammadu Buhari is to inspect a guard of honour mounted by the Nigerian Army, Navy and Air Force at the Murtala Muhammed Airport

- A high number of security operatives are deployed to strategic positions at the airport following Buhari's visit

- The president is expected to perform the official hand over of the new ECOWAS border posts at Seme-Krake and Neope-Akanu in Badagry to his Republic of Benin counterpart, Patrice Talon

President Muhammadu Buhari has reportedly arrived Lagos state to inaugurate the new Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) border post in Seme.

Channels TV reports that the president would be proceeding to the Seme border in a helicopter after inspecting a guard of honour mounted by the Nigerian Army, Navy and Air Force.

Following the president's visit, a high number of security operatives were on Tuesday, October 23, deployed to strategic positions at the Murtala Muhammed Airport, Lagos.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the operatives were already at their respective positions at 6.30am.

They included officers from the Nigeria police, Nigeria Air Force, Nigeria Customs Service, Nigeria Immigration Service and Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps.

Also on ground were officials of the Federal Road Safety Corps who were observed controlling the vehicular traffic within the airport and its environs, The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports.

The president is expected to perform the official hand over of the new Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Border Posts at Seme-Krake and Neope-Akanu in Badagry to his Republic of Benin counterpart, Patrice Talon.

Meanwhile, President Muhammadu Buhari has said Nigerians who felt that they had another country outside Nigeria might choose to go.

Buhari in a statement on Monday, October 22, said he will rather choose to stay back and salvage Nigeria.

The president made the statement when he received the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship aspirants and members of the party from the three senatorial zones of Kwara state at the presidential villa, Abuja, The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports.

He urged Nigerians to emulate late Maj Gen Tunde Idiagbon, who he described as a very rare example of what loyalty to fatherland should be.

