The funny coronation story of the 29th king of the Akwamu Empire

Most wouldn't hesitate to sit on a throne if given the chance. However, the 29th king of the Akwamu Empire had a funny path to coronation.

Royalty in Africa is a thing of wealth, prestige and power. In fact, Ghana is home to one of the richest kings in Africa — Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, King of Ghana's gold-rich Ashanti kingdom, who has an estimated net worth of $14million.

Odeneho Kwafo Akoto III is the Akwamuhene or current king of the Akwamu Empire, which was one of the most powerful states among the Akans, present day Ghana. At the peak of their power, the Akwamu Empire stretched more than 250 miles from present-day Ouidah, Benin Republic to beyond Winneba, Ghana, embracing most of Ghana. After their defeat in the 1730w, the state seized to exist and they lost most of their lands to Akuapems, Akyems, Kwahus, Fantes and Krobos. Now, their capital is Akwamufie and the Akwamu Stool of power became the wife of the Asante Stool.

Brandon Stanton of Humans of New York, who recently expanded his reach to the whole world, is currently passing through Africa, and documenting the stories of humans of those places. When in Ghana, he spoke to the King of the Akwamu empire who was keen on sharing his story:

“I’m the 29th King of the Akwamu Empire. Three hundred years ago we ruled the entire southern part of Ghana. The English described us as ‘bullies.’ The Danes described us as ‘thieves.’ Today I have 120 towns under my jurisdiction. But I didn’t always want to be king. I knew from a young age that it was a possibility. I’m from the royal bloodline. But I just hoped they’d choose someone else. I was in college the first time they tried to coronate me. I was studying accounting. I heard a rumor that the king had passed away and that I would be next. So I panicked. I googled ‘political asylum.’ I took someone else’s passport. I didn’t even bother to change the picture. I’d never left Ghana before, but I took a one-way flight to New York City. I presented myself at the JFK customs counter, and said: ‘You have to help me. They’re trying to make me king.’

play (Brandon Stanton| Humans of New York)

After I was granted asylum, I moved in with some cousins in the Bronx. My first job was washing dishes in the kitchen of an adult home. I was paid $297 every two weeks. But I noticed that the private nursing assistants were paid a lot more, so I enrolled in some classes and received my certification. My first assignment was a quadriplegic named Hector. I ended up staying with him for six years. I fed him, changed his diapers, helped him go to the bathroom-- everything. I really loved him. We went all over the place. We drove to Chicago and California. My shift was the overnight, so sometimes I’d drive him to the club and he’d go dancing in his wheelchair. I’d stand right next to him the entire time. During the day I took classes at Lehman College. I majored in health services. After my graduation, the whispers began once more. Family members were urging me to come home and take my rightful position on the throne. So I said ‘goodbye’ to Hector and moved back to Ghana. I got a job in business until the last king passed away in 2011. And this time when the elders called on me, I was ready.

play (Brandon Stanton| Humans of New York)

It’s not easy being king. I have to follow many of the old rituals. I cannot be seen in public without an escort. I must always eat alone. And the power isn’t what it used to be. We’re living in a different time. We aren’t battling for territory anymore. We aren’t petitioning the colonies. The palace still rules on minor disputes, but mainly my power is indirect. I advocate for my people when the national government is setting its agenda. I enjoy the role. I want to improve the lives of all my subjects. I want them to have clean water. I want them to have quality education. But my main focus is development. I want our kingdom to become a tourist hub. The income would transform so many lives, and we have so much to offer. We have a beautiful river. We have a great history. And we have some of the oldest artifacts in Ghana. In 1680 the Danes built a castle on our shores, and my people captured it. It was the first time in history that a black man owned a castle. We held it for several years. Eventually we gave it back, on one condition: they had to let us keep the keys.”

Brandon is currently sharing stories from Rwanda and you can keep up with him on Instagram @humansofny.