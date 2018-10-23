Gov. El-Rufai thanks Kaduna residents, but says curfew remains

Gov. Nasiru El-Rufai of Kaduna State on Monday appreciated the massive support of communities in ending the violent clashes that engulfed Kaduna, the state capital on Sunday.
The governor said in a statewide broadcast on the crisis that the government remained committed to ensuring lasting peace across the state.
“The support of communities have been reassuring,” he said, adding that they must also “reject those who incite violence and divide us.”
The governor cautioned residents against spreading rumour and fake news which contributed largely to the violence.
He said that in spite of the relative peace across all communities, the 24-hour curfew imposed on Kaduna metropolis and environs still remain in force.
The governor however said that the State Security Council would meet on Tuesday morning to review the security situation and possibly reduce the hours of the curfew.
The governor said security agents have been directed to escort travellers passing through Kaduna to the outskirts of the town so as not to impeded the journey.
El-Rufai assured that the government would vigorously pursue the prosecution of all those apprehended in the course of the recent violence across the state, including the 65 being prosecuted over an earlier violence in Kasuwan Magani in February.
El-Rufa’i who commended security agents for their professionalism in containing the violence, however stressed that the ultimate guarantee to peace lies in the willingness of all to live in peace and resolve misunderstandings amicably.
