Normalcy returns to Kaduna as Army chief tours communities

Normalcy has returned to Kaduna metropolis following Sunday’s fracas, in which 23 people died and 17 were injured.

This much was gathered during the tour of the metropolis by the General Officer Commanding (GOC) 1Division Nigerian Army Kaduna, Maj-Gen Mohammed Mohammed.

The areas visited by the GOC include Kawo New Extension, Angwan Dosa, Badarawa, Malali and Anguwan Rimi.

Also visited were Anguwan Baro, Sabon Tasha, Television garage, Kano road, Tudun wada and Nnamdi Azikiwe bye pass.

Some of the residents said they are living in peace with their neighbours.

Soldiers, policemen, civil defence personnel and other local vigilante groups patrolled major streets within the metropolis to maintain law and order.

The Youth Leader of Narayi area, Mr Emmanuel Godwin said that the community has been peaceful.

Godwin commended the state government for imposing curfew and said the community will cooperate with the security agencies in bringing lasting peace in the state.

Also at Kawo, a resident, Abubakar Yahyah commended the security operatives for taking proactive measures, without which the crisis could have escalated.

Yahaya appealed to government to relax the curfew to reduce the hardship of the people.

It would be recalled that there was an unrest within the state metropolis on Sunday evening, which prompted the state government to impose 24 hour curfew to prevent further escalation.