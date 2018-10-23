Ibadan Poly is the best state-owned polytechnic in Nigeria

The National Board of Technical Education (NBTE) has reportedly declared the Polytechnic Ibadan as the best state government-owned polytechnic in Nigeria.

According to the Guardian, the rating of the Polytechnic was announced in a statement issued by the Executive Secretary of the board, Dr Musa’udu Adamu Kazaure.

The statement reads partly; ’the NBTE in its pilot ranking of polytechnics in the country, which covered 2015/2016 and 2016/2017 academic sessions, ranked The Polytechnic, Ibadan, as the best state-owned polytechnic in the country.

The ranking according to Kazaure was based on several criteria which include the total number of programmes with full accreditation, the percentage of programmes with full accreditation among other criteria.

ALSO READ: Here are the top 10 Polytechnics in Nigeria according to NBTE

play Professor Olatunde Fawole, the Rector of the Polytechnic, Ibadan (PM Parrot)

Ibadan Poly is one of the top four Polytechnics in Nigeria

Recall that earlier in October, the NBTE released the ratings of polytechnics across the country.

In the rating, the Federal Polytechnic Nekede in Imo State emerged as the best vocational institution in Nigeria followed by the Federal Polytechnic Ilaro and Kaduna Polytechnic in Kaduna State.

While the Polytechnic Ibadan, Oyo State was rated fourth with 67.69 % in the ranking.