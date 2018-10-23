Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy

Breaking News

Home | News |

This Yoruba movie, 'Agbokolori,' by Jumoke Odetola's is trending on YouTube



Jumoke Odetola's new movie, Agbokolori, is trending on YouTube and the actress is elated.

The movie, which is produced by Jumoke Odetola and Sunday Esan of Okiki Films, was directed by Abiodun Jimoh.

ALSO READ: 5 Yoruba actresses to watch out for

Published on YouTube on October 19, 2018, 'Agbokolori' is one of the 10 trending Yoruba movies with over 68,000 views and over 1,000 likes.

play A scene from 'Agbokoloju' (YouTube)

 

Agbokolori tells the story of Juwon, a sassy, adorable and sought after ace broadcaster.

ALSO READ: Jumoke Odetola star struck by rapper, Ikechukwu

Juwon had the perfect life until her decision to get married in a secret affair leaving her with a deteriorating life and future.

Agbokolori features Jumoke Odetola, Ayo Olaiya, Adeniyi Johnson, Ayo Adesanya, Feyikemi Niyi-Olayinka, David Akande and Ope Bamgbopa.

play A scene from 'Agbokoloju' (YouTube)

 

Jumoke Odetola, who wrote the story, is a two time Africa Magic Viewers' Choice Awards winner and one time Best Of Nollywood awards winner.

Fans react to Jumoke Odetola's Agbokolori

In a series of Instagram posts, Jumoke revealed the commendations she has been getting from fans, who can't stop applauding the movie.

 

 

'); }else{ document.write(''); fbAsyncIds.push('fwid9'); fbStatUrls.push('https://www.blick.ch/stats/?rt=1&objId=9012319&type=article&ctxId=4890&pubId=2&cat=news&meta=like&title=This+Yoruba+movie%2C+%27Agbokolori%2C%27+by+Jumoke+Odetola%27s+is+trending+on+YouTube&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.pulse.ng%2Fentertainment%2Fmovies%2Fjumoke-odetolas-movie-on-youtube-agbokolori-is-trending-id9012319.html'); }} /* ]]> */

Tags

No tags for this article

Post Your Comment below: >>
Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of nigerianewsgrio.com. nigerianewsgrio.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.
Loading...

About the Author:



Related Articles

0 News 23/10/2018 06:31:00 Biafran leader calls Nnamdi Kanu a fraud and conman who is only looking for money

Biafran leader calls Nnamdi Kanu a fraud and conman who is only looking for money

Founder and leader of the Movement for the Actualisation of the Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB), Mr. Ralph Uwazuruike, says Mazi Nnamdi Kanu who heads

0 News 23/10/2018 06:32:00 Pastor poisons himself and his 2 daughters after his wife left him

Pastor poisons himself and his 2 daughters after his wife left him

One 36-year old Pastor Precious Mpofu has tragically killed himself after allegedly forcing his daughters, Shalom, 11 and Panashe, 7 to drink a drainage cleaning

0 News 23/10/2018 06:35:00 Politics: A wild rumor claimed Jamal Khashoggi's body had been found in a well, but Turkey's president says it is still missing

Politics: A wild rumor claimed Jamal Khashoggi's body had been found in a well, but Turkey's president says it is still missing

A Turkish politician on Monday floated a wild rumor that journalist Jamal Khashoggi's body was found in a well near the Saudi consulate in Istanbul.

Most Watched Videos

View all posts
0 Videos 12/11/2017 22:38:00 Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)

Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)

Remain Blessed for Worshipping with Me to give Glory to God.

0 Videos 09/11/2017 22:59:00 Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?"

Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?"

Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?" Watch and share ...after you laugh!



Most Read News

View all posts
0 News 20/10/2018 14:42:00 Reliance on violence leads to ultimate self-destruction - Buhari condemns communal crisis which claimed 55 lives in Kaduna

Reliance on violence leads to ultimate self-destruction - Buhari condemns communal crisis which claimed 55 lives in Kaduna

- The latest communal violence in Kasuwa Magani in Kaduna state has been condemned by President Muhammadu Buhari- According to the president, resorting to bloodshed

0 News 18/10/2018 09:51:00 Edo N-Power, Google train 3000 beneficiaries on digital skills

Edo N-Power, Google train 3000 beneficiaries on digital skills

…N-Agro scheme charges youth on agribusinessOver 3000 beneficiaries of the Federal Government’s Social Investment Programme (SIP) have undergone digital skills training to broaden their skill

0 News 20/10/2018 15:25:00 Mohamed Salah's lone strike powered Liverpool to 1-0 win over Huddersfield Town

Mohamed Salah's lone strike powered Liverpool to 1-0 win over Huddersfield Town

- Liverpool beat Huddersfield at John Smith's Stadium to maintain their unbeaten run this season- Mo Salah scored the only goal that separated both sides

0 News 18/10/2018 16:51:00 Court fines Barcelona star huge amount after involvement in night club row

Court fines Barcelona star huge amount after involvement in night club row

- Former Bayern Munich star Arturo Vidal to pay close to €1M penalty after attacking a guest with vodka bottle- He was summoned to appear

0 News 20/10/2018 00:41:00 AFCON 2019: Nigeria on the brink of qualification

AFCON 2019: Nigeria on the brink of qualification

By Jacob Ajom The Super Eagles took a giant step in their bid to earn a ticket to the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations to be

0 News 17/10/2018 17:26:00 Tech: I switched to DuckDuckGo, the privacy-focused alternative to Google search that doesn't track your data — and I'm not sure it was worth it (GOOGL, GOOG)

Tech: I switched to DuckDuckGo, the privacy-focused alternative to Google search that doesn't track your data — and I'm not sure it was worth it (GOOGL, GOOG)

Back in the day, there were options when it came to search. Choosing between AOL, Yahoo, or Alta Vista kind of just depended on your

Most Watched Movies

cron