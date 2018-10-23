This Yoruba movie, 'Agbokolori,' by Jumoke Odetola's is trending on YouTube

Jumoke Odetola's new movie, Agbokolori, is trending on YouTube and the actress is elated.
The movie, which is produced by Jumoke Odetola and Sunday Esan of Okiki Films, was directed by Abiodun Jimoh.
Published on YouTube on October 19, 2018, 'Agbokolori' is one of the 10 trending Yoruba movies with over 68,000 views and over 1,000 likes.
Agbokolori tells the story of Juwon, a sassy, adorable and sought after ace broadcaster.
Juwon had the perfect life until her decision to get married in a secret affair leaving her with a deteriorating life and future.
Agbokolori features Jumoke Odetola, Ayo Olaiya, Adeniyi Johnson, Ayo Adesanya, Feyikemi Niyi-Olayinka, David Akande and Ope Bamgbopa.
Jumoke Odetola, who wrote the story, is a two time Africa Magic Viewers' Choice Awards winner and one time Best Of Nollywood awards winner.
Fans react to Jumoke Odetola's Agbokolori
In a series of Instagram posts, Jumoke revealed the commendations she has been getting from fans, who can't stop applauding the movie.
