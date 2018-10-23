Edo State Assembly swears in new deputy speaker

The New deputy speaker was sworn in on Tuesday October 23, 2018 following the impeachment of Victor Edoror.
- Published:
- Ahmad Aliyu
Related Articles
Biafran leader calls Nnamdi Kanu a fraud and conman who is only looking for money
Founder and leader of the Movement for the Actualisation of the Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB), Mr. Ralph Uwazuruike, says Mazi Nnamdi Kanu who heads
Pastor poisons himself and his 2 daughters after his wife left him
One 36-year old Pastor Precious Mpofu has tragically killed himself after allegedly forcing his daughters, Shalom, 11 and Panashe, 7 to drink a drainage cleaning
Politics: A wild rumor claimed Jamal Khashoggi's body had been found in a well, but Turkey's president says it is still missing
A Turkish politician on Monday floated a wild rumor that journalist Jamal Khashoggi's body was found in a well near the Saudi consulate in Istanbul.
Most Watched VideosView all posts
Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)
Remain Blessed for Worshipping with Me to give Glory to God.
Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?"
Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?" Watch and share ...after you laugh!
Most Read NewsView all posts
17 parties submit presidential, NASS list to INEC as deadline looms
17 out of the 91 registered parties in Nigeria have submitted their list of Presidential and National Assembly candidates to the Independent National Election Commision
ADP’ll unseat APC in Ogun—Dimeji Bankole
…As ANRP candidate picks female running mate By Daud Olatunji ABEOKUTA—A former Speaker of the House of Representatives and the Ogun State governorship candidate of Action Democratic
APC has no valid candidate in 2019 election – Udeogaranya
By Providence Obuh A former Presidential aspirant on the platform of All Progressives Congress, APC, Chief Charles Udeogaranya yesterday knocked his party for not having valid candidates
OKOWA: More kudos for peace, development
By Festus Ahon & Ochuko Akuopha AS part of activities to mark the three-day 14th All Nigeria Editors’ Conference, held in Asaba, the Delta State
Tanker falls on Otedola bridge (photos)
A tanker loaded with diesel has fallen on Otedola bridge enroute Berger in Lagos state.According to the Lagos State Traffic Management Authrity (LASTMA), the incident
Ondo Govt sacks Sunshine Stars’ players, technical crew
All players of Sunshine Stars FC of Akure have been kicked out by the club owner, the Ondo State Government. Also affected by the mass sack
Post Your Comment below: >>