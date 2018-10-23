Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy

Breaking News

Home | News |

Edo State Assembly swears in new deputy speaker



The New deputy speaker was sworn in on Tuesday October 23, 2018 following the impeachment of Victor Edoror.

  • Published:
'); }else{ document.write(''); fbAsyncIds.push('fwid4'); fbStatUrls.push('https://www.blick.ch/stats/?rt=1&objId=9012294&type=article&ctxId=872&pubId=2&cat=news&meta=like&title=Edo+State+Assembly+swears+in+new+deputy+speaker&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.pulse.ng%2Fincoming%2Fedo-state-assembly-swears-in-new-deputy-speaker-id9012294.html'); }} /* ]]> */

Tags

No tags for this article

Post Your Comment below: >>
Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of nigerianewsgrio.com. nigerianewsgrio.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.
Loading...

About the Author:



Related Articles

0 News 23/10/2018 06:31:00 Biafran leader calls Nnamdi Kanu a fraud and conman who is only looking for money

Biafran leader calls Nnamdi Kanu a fraud and conman who is only looking for money

Founder and leader of the Movement for the Actualisation of the Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB), Mr. Ralph Uwazuruike, says Mazi Nnamdi Kanu who heads

0 News 23/10/2018 06:32:00 Pastor poisons himself and his 2 daughters after his wife left him

Pastor poisons himself and his 2 daughters after his wife left him

One 36-year old Pastor Precious Mpofu has tragically killed himself after allegedly forcing his daughters, Shalom, 11 and Panashe, 7 to drink a drainage cleaning

0 News 23/10/2018 06:35:00 Politics: A wild rumor claimed Jamal Khashoggi's body had been found in a well, but Turkey's president says it is still missing

Politics: A wild rumor claimed Jamal Khashoggi's body had been found in a well, but Turkey's president says it is still missing

A Turkish politician on Monday floated a wild rumor that journalist Jamal Khashoggi's body was found in a well near the Saudi consulate in Istanbul.

Most Watched Videos

View all posts
0 Videos 12/11/2017 22:38:00 Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)

Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)

Remain Blessed for Worshipping with Me to give Glory to God.

0 Videos 09/11/2017 22:59:00 Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?"

Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?"

Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?" Watch and share ...after you laugh!



Most Read News

View all posts
0 News 18/10/2018 05:02:00 17 parties submit presidential, NASS list to INEC as deadline looms

17 parties submit presidential, NASS list to INEC as deadline looms

17 out of the 91 registered parties in Nigeria have submitted their list of Presidential and National Assembly candidates to the Independent National Election Commision

0 News 23/10/2018 01:37:00 ADP’ll unseat APC in Ogun—Dimeji Bankole

ADP’ll unseat APC in Ogun—Dimeji Bankole

…As ANRP candidate picks female running mate By Daud Olatunji ABEOKUTA—A former Speaker of the House of Representatives and the Ogun State governorship candidate of Action Democratic

0 News 23/10/2018 01:44:00 APC has no valid candidate in 2019 election – Udeogaranya

APC has no valid candidate in 2019 election – Udeogaranya

By Providence Obuh A former Presidential aspirant on the platform  of All Progressives Congress, APC, Chief Charles Udeogaranya  yesterday knocked his party for not having valid candidates

0 News 20/10/2018 20:13:00 OKOWA: More kudos for peace, development

OKOWA: More kudos for peace, development

By Festus Ahon & Ochuko Akuopha AS part of activities to mark the three-day   14th All Nigeria Editors’ Conference, held in Asaba, the Delta State

0 News 22/10/2018 15:47:00 Tanker falls on Otedola bridge (photos)

Tanker falls on Otedola bridge (photos)

A tanker loaded with diesel has fallen on Otedola bridge enroute Berger in Lagos state.According to the Lagos State Traffic Management Authrity (LASTMA), the incident

0 News 16/10/2018 11:45:00 Ondo Govt sacks Sunshine Stars’ players, technical crew

Ondo Govt sacks Sunshine Stars’ players, technical crew

All players of Sunshine Stars FC of Akure have been kicked out by the club owner, the Ondo State Government. Also affected by the mass sack

Most Watched Movies

cron