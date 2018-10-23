Finance: 10 things you need to know before the opening bell (SPY, SPX, QQQ, DIA, NFLX, ACB)

Global markets slump as a 'poisonous brewing cauldron' of risks spooks investors. Hong Kong's Hang Seng fell close to 3% and Germany's DAX is down 1.2%. The S&P 500 is set to open lower by 1.37%.
The stock market's "dead cat bounce" is over. The "rolling bear market" that Morgan Stanley has been talking about this year is making a comeback and the bank says two sectors stand to get hit the hardest.
The 10-year nears its lowest level in 3 weeks. The benchmark yield is down nearly 5 basis points at 3.151%, and is flirting with its lowest level since October 3.
2 investing legends have very different ideas about what to do when a bubble is about to burst. Howard Marks and Jeremy Grantham have made historically accurate market calls, but disagree on what to do when a crash is near.
Hong Kong sits in the 'danger zone' for a fresh financial crisis. "For Hong Kong, 50 warning signals were given over the past 12 quarters out of a maximum of 60, the highest of all the 30 economies in our sample," a team of Nomura analysts wrote.
One of the largest cannabis companies is going public on the New York Stock Exchange. Aurora Cannabis will make its New York Stock Exchange debut on Tuesday, under the ticker "ACB."
Netflix is issuing another $2 billion of junk bonds. The streaming giant intends to use the proceeds to support content acquisitions, production and development, and other corporate purposes.
Sears chairman Eddie Lampert is seeking a partner for a $300 million bankruptcy loan for the bankrupt retailer. Lampert's hedge fund, ESL Investments, has held talks with Cyrus Capital Partners about sharing the burden of a $300 million bankruptcy loan for Sears, Reuters says.
An explosive device was found in a mailbox near billionaire George Soros' home. The device was detonated by bomb-squad technicians, the Jerusalem Post reports. Soros was not home at the time.
Earnings reporting picks up. 3M, Caterpillar, Harley-Davidson, McDonald's, and Verizon Wireless report ahead of the opening bell.
