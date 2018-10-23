Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy

Breaking News

Home | News |

Man United fans claim Mourinho is better than Lukaku after watching surprise video



- Man United welcome Juventus to Old Trafford for their Champions League clash on Tuesday, October 23

- Both last met in this competition in February 2003 with the Red Devils beating their visitors 5-1 on aggregate

- Meanwhile United fans have berated Lukaku after watching Mourinho flaunt his skills on the ball during one of their training earlier this week

Under-fire Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho was in a relaxed mood ahead of his side's Champions League clash at Old Trafford after being filmed showing off football skills.

The Portuguese born tactician led his Red Devils armies to a 2-2 draw against Chelsea at the Stamford Bridge over the weekend.

A form they will be hoping to build on for this crunchy encounter in this evening's UEFA elite tournament.

READ ALSO: Champions League: Man United vs Juventus head-to-head statistics

Meanwhile, Daily Star reports that fans were quick to aim a dig at Romelu Lukaku after seeing the former Real Madrid handler juggle ball in training.

[embedded content]

He will however be hoping to hand his former striker Cristiano Ronaldo and his teammates their first defeat of the season.

Some United fans said after seeing the video on the club's youtube channel since it was posted on Monday evening.

"When your coach has a better first touch than your centre forward… that is trouble,” one wrote.

Another commented: “Start Mourinho ahead of Lukaku, he has a better first touch.

And a third added: “Jose’s footwork seems better than that of Lukaku.

Tags

No tags for this article

Post Your Comment below: >>
Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of nigerianewsgrio.com. nigerianewsgrio.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.
Loading...

About the Author:



Related Articles

0 News 23/10/2018 07:43:00 Breaking(Video): Buhari arrives Lagos to inaugurate ECOWAS Border Post

Breaking(Video): Buhari arrives Lagos to inaugurate ECOWAS Border Post

By Anthony Ogbonna President Muhammadu Buhari has arrived Lagos State to inaugurate the ECOWAS border post in Seme. We are not against Fulani people- Ortom Breaking(Video): Buhari arrives

0 News 23/10/2018 07:38:00 Breaking: 9 die in Lagos-Ibadan expressway accident

Breaking: 9 die in Lagos-Ibadan expressway accident

No fewer than nine persons were feared dead on Tuesday in an accident involving a Mercedes-Benz Marcopolo bus and an Iveco truck at Aseese

0 News 23/10/2018 07:59:00 Traders in Bayelsa jubilate, hail federal government as they receive N10,000 micro-credit each

Traders in Bayelsa jubilate, hail federal government as they receive N10,000 micro-credit each

- The federal government has started disbursing N10,000 micro-credit each to traders in Bayelsa state- The disbursement is under a scheme operated by the

Most Watched Videos

View all posts
0 Videos 12/11/2017 22:38:00 Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)

Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)

Remain Blessed for Worshipping with Me to give Glory to God.

0 Videos 09/11/2017 22:59:00 Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?"

Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?"

Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?" Watch and share ...after you laugh!



Most Read News

View all posts
0 News 22/10/2018 19:21:00 Lagos goes gay for NOC investiture

Lagos goes gay for NOC investiture

The place to be today will be the Elegushi’s Palace in Ikate, off Lekki-Epe Expressway where the low and mighty would converge to witness the

0 News 16/10/2018 10:58:00 Nigeria vs Libya: Ogu’s moment will come – Rohr

Nigeria vs Libya: Ogu’s moment will come – Rohr

HOPAEL Beer She va’s John Ogu was a non-playing substitute in Nigeria’s 4-0 rout of Libya in Saturday evening’s Africa Cup of Nations qualifier at

0 News 19/10/2018 10:55:00 Sports: 76ers fans go wild as former top pick Markelle Fultz hits first career three-pointer a year after seemingly forgetting how to shoot

Sports: 76ers fans go wild as former top pick Markelle Fultz hits first career three-pointer a year after seemingly forgetting how to shoot

Markelle Fultz made his first career three-pointer at the Sixers home opener on Thursday night. The Philadelphia crowd erupted after the make, as Fultz

0 News 22/10/2018 09:10:00 Magu reveals number of convictions EFCC secured in 10 months

Magu reveals number of convictions EFCC secured in 10 months

- The acting chairman of the Economics and Financial Crimes Commission says the commission recorded over 172 convictions in 10 months- Magu says the convictions

0 News 22/10/2018 08:17:00 Xenophobia: 9 Nigerian-owned shops burnt in South Africa

Xenophobia: 9 Nigerian-owned shops burnt in South Africa

As Xenophobia on Sunday reared its ugly head again in South Africa, Nigerians have lost more than nine shops to arsonists in Hillbrow, central Johannesburg. One

0 News 23/10/2018 08:31:00 Ronaldo's ex girlfriend reveals what she will do for the Juventus star in court

Ronaldo's ex girlfriend reveals what she will do for the Juventus star in court

- Nareida Gallardo says she is ready to defend Cristiano Ronaldo against assault claims- She dated Ronaldo for eight months in 2007 and explained that

Most Watched Movies

cron