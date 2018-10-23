Man United fans claim Mourinho is better than Lukaku after watching surprise video

- Man United welcome Juventus to Old Trafford for their Champions League clash on Tuesday, October 23

- Both last met in this competition in February 2003 with the Red Devils beating their visitors 5-1 on aggregate

- Meanwhile United fans have berated Lukaku after watching Mourinho flaunt his skills on the ball during one of their training earlier this week

Under-fire Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho was in a relaxed mood ahead of his side's Champions League clash at Old Trafford after being filmed showing off football skills.

The Portuguese born tactician led his Red Devils armies to a 2-2 draw against Chelsea at the Stamford Bridge over the weekend.

A form they will be hoping to build on for this crunchy encounter in this evening's UEFA elite tournament.

Meanwhile, Daily Star reports that fans were quick to aim a dig at Romelu Lukaku after seeing the former Real Madrid handler juggle ball in training.

He will however be hoping to hand his former striker Cristiano Ronaldo and his teammates their first defeat of the season.

Some United fans said after seeing the video on the club's youtube channel since it was posted on Monday evening.

"When your coach has a better first touch than your centre forward… that is trouble,” one wrote.

Another commented: “Start Mourinho ahead of Lukaku, he has a better first touch.”

And a third added: “Jose’s footwork seems better than that of Lukaku.”

According to RMC Sport, the 55-year-old has reportedly informed last weekend's two goals hero Anthony Martial he will start against Juventus.

The duo had a fallen out earlier this summer with the 22-year-old wanting to dump the 2017 Europa League champions.

But the poor form of Alexis Sanchez has seen him regain a place in the starting line-up and Martial has flourished as a result – scoring twice in the Chelsea draw.

Legit.ng recall that Chelsea continued their unbeaten run this season after sharing the spoils with Manchester United at Stamford Bridge on Saturday, October 20.

Goals from Antonio Rudiger and Ross Barkley cancelled out Anthony Martial's brace at the Stamford Bridge over the weekend.

United will hope they can build on that away draw when they battle Italian League giants Juve in their UCL match day three fixture.

