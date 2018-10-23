Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy

Popular author Chimamanda Adichie calls the first lady of the United States a racist (video)



Popular novelist, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, is also known for sharing her stance on issues that affect the society. The well acclaimed feminist is seen as a role model for several people on social media who fight for women rights.

The award winning author in a recent interview with Esquire UK, revealed that she believes the first lady of the United States, Melania Trump, is racist.

According to her, several people have accused the first lady of being a racist, especially because of a controversial jacket she wore to a US immigration camp that had the statement 'I really don’t care: Do you?' written on it.

Adichie explained that she tried not to jump into conclusions because things are not always what they seem.

She said: "And I remember when the media made a lot of noise about that jacket. I remember actually kind of being on her side when all that noise was happening.

"I thought – she doesn’t know, she couldn’t possibly do this knowingly."

However, she soon changed her mind after she watched Melania during an interview.

She explained:

“But I just watched an interview that she gave and I was just appalled by it. She sort of stepped out of a colonial 1750 guidebook about how to be in Africa.

“There’s a pith helmet and then I am thinking maybe this is supposed to be ironic? Maybe it is a critique of colonialism.

“She really thought this is what you do when you go to Africa and it says something about someone who is so removed from reality.”

Watch a snippet of the interview below:

