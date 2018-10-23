Popular author Chimamanda Adichie calls the first lady of the United States a racist (video)

Popular novelist, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, is also known for sharing her stance on issues that affect the society. The well acclaimed feminist is seen as a role model for several people on social media who fight for women rights.

The award winning author in a recent interview with Esquire UK, revealed that she believes the first lady of the United States, Melania Trump, is racist.

According to her, several people have accused the first lady of being a racist, especially because of a controversial jacket she wore to a US immigration camp that had the statement 'I really don’t care: Do you?' written on it.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android and read the best news about Nigeria

Adichie explained that she tried not to jump into conclusions because things are not always what they seem.

She said: "And I remember when the media made a lot of noise about that jacket. I remember actually kind of being on her side when all that noise was happening.

"I thought – she doesn’t know, she couldn’t possibly do this knowingly."

However, she soon changed her mind after she watched Melania during an interview.

READ ALSO: Nigerian author Chimamanda Adichie says bride price should be abolished (video)

She explained:

“But I just watched an interview that she gave and I was just appalled by it. She sort of stepped out of a colonial 1750 guidebook about how to be in Africa.

“There’s a pith helmet and then I am thinking maybe this is supposed to be ironic? Maybe it is a critique of colonialism.

“She really thought this is what you do when you go to Africa and it says something about someone who is so removed from reality.”

Watch a snippet of the interview below:

Legit.ng previously reported that Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie bagged the 2019's USC Annenberg’s Rogers Award

The award which has always been bestowed on befitting people since 2007 is presented by a reputable body called the Norman Lear Center, an outfit of the University of Southern California’s Annenberg School for Communication and Journalism.

This award also honours the late USC Annenberg professor Everett M. Rogers, whose book, Diffusion of Innovation, is the second-most cited book in the social sciences.

Top 5 Scandalous Quotes About Africa | Legit TV

[embedded content]

Source: Legit.ng