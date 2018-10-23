Popular author Chimamanda Adichie calls the first lady of the United States a racist (video)

Popular novelist, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, is also known for sharing her stance on issues that affect the society. The well acclaimed feminist is seen as a role model for several people on social media who fight for women rights.
The award winning author in a recent interview with Esquire UK, revealed that she believes the first lady of the United States, Melania Trump, is racist.
According to her, several people have accused the first lady of being a racist, especially because of a controversial jacket she wore to a US immigration camp that had the statement 'I really don’t care: Do you?' written on it.
PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android and read the best news about Nigeria
Adichie explained that she tried not to jump into conclusions because things are not always what they seem.
She said: "And I remember when the media made a lot of noise about that jacket. I remember actually kind of being on her side when all that noise was happening.
"I thought – she doesn’t know, she couldn’t possibly do this knowingly."
However, she soon changed her mind after she watched Melania during an interview.
READ ALSO: Nigerian author Chimamanda Adichie says bride price should be abolished (video)
She explained:
“But I just watched an interview that she gave and I was just appalled by it. She sort of stepped out of a colonial 1750 guidebook about how to be in Africa.
“There’s a pith helmet and then I am thinking maybe this is supposed to be ironic? Maybe it is a critique of colonialism.
“She really thought this is what you do when you go to Africa and it says something about someone who is so removed from reality.”
Watch a snippet of the interview below:
Legit.ng previously reported that Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie bagged the 2019's USC Annenberg’s Rogers Award
The award which has always been bestowed on befitting people since 2007 is presented by a reputable body called the Norman Lear Center, an outfit of the University of Southern California’s Annenberg School for Communication and Journalism.
This award also honours the late USC Annenberg professor Everett M. Rogers, whose book, Diffusion of Innovation, is the second-most cited book in the social sciences.
Top 5 Scandalous Quotes About Africa | Legit TV
[embedded content]
Source: Legit.ng
Related Articles
Breaking(Video): Buhari arrives Lagos to inaugurate ECOWAS Border Post
By Anthony Ogbonna President Muhammadu Buhari has arrived Lagos State to inaugurate the ECOWAS border post in Seme. We are not against Fulani people- Ortom Breaking(Video): Buhari arrives
Breaking: 9 die in Lagos-Ibadan expressway accident
No fewer than nine persons were feared dead on Tuesday in an accident involving a Mercedes-Benz Marcopolo bus and an Iveco truck at Aseese
Traders in Bayelsa jubilate, hail federal government as they receive N10,000 micro-credit each
- The federal government has started disbursing N10,000 micro-credit each to traders in Bayelsa state- The disbursement is under a scheme operated by the
Most Watched VideosView all posts
Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?"
Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?" Watch and share ...after you laugh!
Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)
Remain Blessed for Worshipping with Me to give Glory to God.
Most Read NewsView all posts
Lopetegui to be sacked after next Madrid defeat
Julen Lopetegui’s fate has been decided by Florentino Perez and the Real Madrid board, with the coach set to be sacked after the next defeat. Only
Pastor poisons himself and his 2 daughters after his wife left him
One 36-year old Pastor Precious Mpofu has tragically killed himself after allegedly forcing his daughters, Shalom, 11 and Panashe, 7 to drink a drainage cleaning
There’s need to adequately fund NASS — Saraki, Dogara, Tambuwal
By Emman OvuakporieABUJA — President of the Senate, Dr. Bukola Saraki; Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, and former Speaker and Sokoto State
Train reportedly kills over 50 people while they were watching fireworks
Join the "sabi" clique. Don't miss a thing, get the latest updates to fuel your conversation daily
Global index ranking: Nigeria dropped three points, not gained – Reno
Number one bestselling author and former aide to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, Pastor Reno Omokri, has claimed that, contrary to news reports of Nigeria improving on
Post Your Comment below: >>