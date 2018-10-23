We'll put pressure on President Buhari to sign PIGB bill - Saraki

- Dr Bukola Saraki is optimistic that the National Assembly will get presidential assent on the Petroleum Industry Governance Bill (PIGB)

- The Senate President said the resolve by the legislature to get presidential assent has become necessary

- President Muhammadu Buhari had earlier withheld assent on the PIGB following its passage by the National Assembly

Senate President, Dr Bukola Saraki says the National Assembly will continue to mount necessary pressure to get presidential assent on the Petroleum Industry Governance Bill (PIGB).

Saraki spoke at a dinner as part of activities at the ongoing 24th Nigerian Economic Summit in Abuja on Monday, October 22.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the dinner which ended late in the night, was attended by trade experts, industrialists, Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) operators and financial experts among other dignitaries.

According to Saraki, the resolve by the legislature to mount pressure to ensure the bill gets presidential assent has become necessary, given its importance to development of the oil and gas sector in Nigeria.

President Muhammadu Buhari had withheld assent on the PIGB following its passage by the National Assembly.

The president had also communicated its decline of assent to the PIGB 2018, citing constitutional and legal reasons in the bill.

The Senate president said that it was unfortunate that the bill had not been assented to, adding “we took it as a responsibility to drive that bill to a level it has never been in a decade.’’

He continued: “That bill, a lot of people when we started said we cannot do it, but we demonstrated we have the political will and the commitment to do it.

“We passed the governance bill and it went to the executive.

“What I expected considering the kind of work that was done was for us both arms to seat down, because the issues that were raised are not issues that are not surmountable.

“Unfortunately, after so many months, the bill has come back with query that can easily be trashed out in a day session.

“Those in the petroleum sector will agree with me that they have never seen the engagement we saw in the governance bill.’’

Saraki said the intention of the National Assembly is to go back to the executive and seat down with them in the interest of Nigeria concerning the bill.

He said the observation made on the bill was not enough reasons to stop its assent because of the huge positive impact it would make in investments in the sector.

“Because as you know, there is no serious investment going in the oil and gas sector because people are not sure of what to expect,’’ he added.

