Popular Nollywood actress gushes over having a real man, shares post on Instagram

Popular Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh has taken to her social media handle to gush over being with a real man. She made this known by sharing a post on Instagram.
It looks as if the actress as finally gotten herself a new lover and can’t stop gushing about him. On Monday, October 22, Tonto shared a post on her Instagram page which suggests she now has a real man in her life.
The post was shared with the caption: “Excuse my French”, but the main post reads: “I promise you sis it’s a whole different feeling when you fuck with a real man. Once you get a real nigga you gone realize you wasn’t asking for too much.”
READ ALSO: Mind your business - IK Ogbonna's wife Sonia tells busy bodies
See post below:
However, the actress earlier shared a post about people who pretend to your friend but are the real enemies. Her post reads: “IF THERE'S NO ENEMY WITHIN, THE ENEMIES OUTSIDE CAN DO NO HARM.”
See post below:
PAY ATTENTION: Get your daily relationship tips and advice on Africa Love Aid group
Legit.ng Nigerian singer, Waje, has taken to social media to call out media platforms who are constantly more focused on the fact that she is a single mother than her bubbling career as an artiste.
Nice one!
Nigerian Celebs Who Are Happy Together Despite The Age Gap - Dare Art-Alade, Kaffy and Peter Okoye / Legit TV.
[embedded content]
Source: Legit.ng
Related Articles
Lifestyle: Meghan Markle has been cradling her baby bump on the royal tour, and people are loving it
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have arrived in Fiji for the second leg of their royal tour of the British Commonwealth. The Duchess of
Banker stabs his 29-year old wife 45 times, wrongly thinking she gave him HIV, but only got to 25 years in prison
This October, Khazamula Emmanuel Baloyi was only sentenced to 25 years in prison by the Gauteng High Court, Pretoria in the matter of the State
#10YearsALearner: Episode One features MI Abaga
Over the past few weeks, storied artiste manager, Godwin Tom, who is known for managing acts like MI Abaga, Dammy Krane, Naeto C, Wande Coal,
Most Watched VideosView all posts
Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)
Remain Blessed for Worshipping with Me to give Glory to God.
Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?"
Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?" Watch and share ...after you laugh!
Most Read NewsView all posts
Man calls out billionaire Pastor who asked his wife to date him, using the guise of giving her a contract
[[ This is a content summary only. Visit my website for full links, other content, and more! ]]
Lukaku: My goals will surely come
Romelu Lukaku believes his scoreless streak is down to the fact he has yet to fully click with his Manchester United teammates. LukakuHe has netted five
Lagos to aggressively fix potholes, intensifies road rehabilitation
The Lagos State Government on Sunday said concerted efforts were on to rehabilitate failed portions of highways and roads across the metropolis, with a pledge
Edo assures teachers on release of promotion letters
The Edo State Head of Service, Mrs. Gladys Idahor, has said the state government has approved promotion of teachers in primary and secondary schools in
Be careful not to go to jail, Lauretta Onochie warns Nigerians
By Nwafor Sunday President Muhammadu Buhari’s social media aide, Mrs. Lauretta Onochie, Saturday warned Nigerians to desist from posting and sharing images, articles and stories that
Lifestyle: Bella Hadid wore a jean bustier with capris, and her all-denim outfit will give you major 2000s flashbacks
On Thursday, Bella Hadid attended the launch of her new collection with True Religion wearing a denim bustier. The model paired the top with
Post Your Comment below: >>