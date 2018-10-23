Popular Nollywood actress gushes over having a real man, shares post on Instagram

Popular Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh has taken to her social media handle to gush over being with a real man. She made this known by sharing a post on Instagram.

It looks as if the actress as finally gotten herself a new lover and can’t stop gushing about him. On Monday, October 22, Tonto shared a post on her Instagram page which suggests she now has a real man in her life.

The post was shared with the caption: “Excuse my French”, but the main post reads: “I promise you sis it’s a whole different feeling when you fuck with a real man. Once you get a real nigga you gone realize you wasn’t asking for too much.”

See post below:

However, the actress earlier shared a post about people who pretend to your friend but are the real enemies. Her post reads: “IF THERE'S NO ENEMY WITHIN, THE ENEMIES OUTSIDE CAN DO NO HARM.”

See post below:

Legit.ng Nigerian singer, Waje, has taken to social media to call out media platforms who are constantly more focused on the fact that she is a single mother than her bubbling career as an artiste.

Nice one!

