Akwa Ibom principal finally tenders apology to corps member who he flogs

- As reported by Legit.ng, a principal in Akwa Ibom used the whip on a corps member
- The young woman was flogged in a Government Technical College within the state
- It has been reported that the man has taken to apologising to the lady he beat
Kolawole Olaitan Adeola, a young lady, has been observing her service in Abak, Akwa Ibom state. It was within the premise of this school that she was beaten by the principal who heads the school.
According to reports gathered by Legit.ng, the corps member was flogged because she had covered up for a friend of hers who did not report for duty by writing this friend's name in the attendance book.
The news of this severe manhandling went viral so that the principal whose name is Friday Udoka has issued an apology to Adeola.
Kolawole Olaitan Adeola - The corps member who was flogged by Friday Udoka
This apology which was tendered within the state office of National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) on Monday, October 22, gave way to fresh revelations. According to Friday, he had not intentionally used the cane on Adeola. He did it as a result of anger.
Friday added that he did not embrace the fact that she had covered up for her friend whose name has been discovered to be Dolapo Victoria. For acting out his anger on the corps member, he tendered a profuse apology.
“No man is perfect, I have not beaten a corps member before. I am very sorry for using a cane on a corper. Adeola, I am very sorry for what happened.”
The meeting in which Akwa Ibom principal publicly apologizes for flogging corps member
Friday Udoka, however, denied the fact that he dragged her out in full presence of the students to use the whip on the lady. But he did not emphasize on this. Rather, he was particular about obtaining the forgiveness of Adeola. For this reason, he promised to bear whatever cost the lady would accrue during her treatment.
“When I went back home, I felt bad for beating a woman. It is not true that I dragged the corper out of my office and flogged her before the students.
This is a man that behaves like a father but I don’t know what happened that I behaved rudely with you. Please forgive me. The mistake will not repeat itself. Whatever is the cost of your treatment, I will bear the cost.”
Source: Legit.ng
