Ronaldo's ex girlfriend reveals what she will do for the Juventus star in court

- Nareida Gallardo says she is ready to defend Cristiano Ronaldo against assault claims

- She dated Ronaldo for eight months in 2007 and explained that he was gentle with her

- Gallardo believes her ex is not the type of man who can assault a lady

Cristiano Ronaldo's former girlfriend Nareida Gallardo has rubbished the alleged claims that her ex assaulted American lady Kathryn Mayorga in Las Vegas.

There have been serious allegations against the Juventus superstar who was accused to have taken advantage of Mayorga in his hotel room in 2009.

Although Cristiano Ronaldo has denied the allegations claiming that those who accused him only want to use his name to promote themselves.

And according to the latest report by UK Mirror, 35-year-old Nareida Gallardo who dated Ronaldo for eight months in 2007 explained that she is ready to testify in favor of the football star.

''I was shocked when all this came out.

“He was never ever aggressive towards me – not even near. I can’t see him forcing or holding down someone. He is not an aggressive guy in bed.

“I’ve had partners who have been verbally aggressive or who liked to grab me hard and he isn’t like that.

“So far I haven’t been contacted. But if I am, I would be willing to go and give evidence in his favor,'' Gallardo explained according to UK Mirror.

Ronaldo and Nareida Gallardo split in August 2008 which was 10 months before American Kathryn Mayorga, 34, alleges that she was assaulted by the Portugal international.

PAY ATTENTION: Become a member of the leading sports Facebook group 'Naija Football Fan Zone'

Earlier, Legit.ng had reported how Portugal international Cristiano Ronaldo told Juventus' chiefs to give him three more bodyguards for himself and his family in Italy.

One of these three men will be monitoring his house in the Gran Madre Park, while the other two guards will be looking after him and his family.

Nigeria Latest News: Ambode Shows Off Tennis Skills at Lagos Open Tennis Event | Legit TV

[embedded content]

Source: Legit.ng