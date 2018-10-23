Usain Bolt's first professional football deal set to collapse as he wants $3m as against $150k offered to him

- Usain Bolt is set to leave A-League side Central Coaster Mariners
- The Jamaica has rejected a contract offer from the Aussie club
- The 32-year-old is yet to sign his football professional deal
Former Olympic 100m and 200m champion Usain Bolt may have to wait a little longer to earn his first professional football contract.
The Jamaican sprint king has was offered a $150,000 deal by A-League side Central Coastal Mariners but reports revealed he wanted $3million instead.
The 32-year-old has been on trails with the club in recent weeks and scored two goals in his last match to earn himself a his first professional deal.
READ ALSO: Ronaldo sends heartfelt message to Ferguson on emotional return to Old Trafford
Bolt's agent Ricky Simms had earlier confirmed that the Mariners were ready to reward his performance with a contract.
And with the latest development, Bolt might be looking elsewhere to fulfill his ambitions of becoming a footballer.
Bolt had trained with German Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund but he was told he could not get to the fitness level the club required.
He was also recently offered a two-year deal to join Maltese champions Valletta who will be playing in next season's Champions League play offs but he turned them down.
PAY ATTENTION: Become a member of the leading sports Facebook group 'Naija Football Fan Zone'
Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that former 100, 200 and 4x100 meters champion Usain Bolt has been summoned for drug test by the Australian Sports Anti-Doping Authority.
The 32-year-old retired from the track to chart a new course for himself playing football - a dream he has nursed for a long time.
Who will win the champions league? - on Legit.ng TV
[embedded content]
Source: Legit.ng
Related Articles
Lifestyle: Meghan Markle has been cradling her baby bump on the royal tour, and people are loving it
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have arrived in Fiji for the second leg of their royal tour of the British Commonwealth. The Duchess of
Banker stabs his 29-year old wife 45 times, wrongly thinking she gave him HIV, but only got to 25 years in prison
This October, Khazamula Emmanuel Baloyi was only sentenced to 25 years in prison by the Gauteng High Court, Pretoria in the matter of the State
#10YearsALearner: Episode One features MI Abaga
Over the past few weeks, storied artiste manager, Godwin Tom, who is known for managing acts like MI Abaga, Dammy Krane, Naeto C, Wande Coal,
Most Watched VideosView all posts
Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?"
Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?" Watch and share ...after you laugh!
Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)
Remain Blessed for Worshipping with Me to give Glory to God.
Most Read NewsView all posts
Religious leaders, traditional rulers frustrate action against corrupt individuals — Osinbajo
By Emma Ujah, Abuja Bureau Chief Vice-President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo, has said that whenever he wants to sack a public official who has been found to
Ooni of Ife shows off new bride; wedding holds this weekend!
Join the "sabi" clique. Don't miss a thing, get the latest updates to fuel your conversation daily
Ex-Speaker drags APC, INEC to court over Delta primaries
- Victor Ochei called for the cancellation of the APC primary election in Delta- He claimed the party and INEC id not use the approved
Tech: Lyft reportedly taps Wall Street banks for an IPO
Lyft has selected JPMorgan, Credit Suisse, and Jefferies for an IPO, the Wall Street Journal Reported Tuesday. Both Lyft and its ride-hailing competitor Uber
Ekiti Muslims reject Fayemi’s appointments
The Muslim community in Ekiti state on Thursday rejected what was called lopsidedness in the three appointments made so far by Governor Kayode Fayemi, since he
Mourinho in focus as English Premier League returns
When Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho returns on Saturday to Stamford Bridge to face former club Chelsea, much would not have changed about him regarding
Post Your Comment below: >>