Usain Bolt's first professional football deal set to collapse as he wants $3m as against $150k offered to him



- Usain Bolt is set to leave A-League side Central Coaster Mariners

- The Jamaica has rejected a contract offer from the Aussie club

- The 32-year-old is yet to sign his football professional deal

Former Olympic 100m and 200m champion Usain Bolt may have to wait a little longer to earn his first professional football contract.

The Jamaican sprint king has was offered a $150,000 deal by A-League side Central Coastal Mariners but reports revealed he wanted $3million instead.

The 32-year-old has been on trails with the club in recent weeks and scored two goals in his last match to earn himself a his first professional deal.

