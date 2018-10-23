Usain Bolt's first professional football deal set to collapse as he wants $3m as against $150k offered to him

- Usain Bolt is set to leave A-League side Central Coaster Mariners

- The Jamaica has rejected a contract offer from the Aussie club

- The 32-year-old is yet to sign his football professional deal

Former Olympic 100m and 200m champion Usain Bolt may have to wait a little longer to earn his first professional football contract.

The Jamaican sprint king has was offered a $150,000 deal by A-League side Central Coastal Mariners but reports revealed he wanted $3million instead.

The 32-year-old has been on trails with the club in recent weeks and scored two goals in his last match to earn himself a his first professional deal.

Bolt's agent Ricky Simms had earlier confirmed that the Mariners were ready to reward his performance with a contract.

And with the latest development, Bolt might be looking elsewhere to fulfill his ambitions of becoming a footballer.

Bolt had trained with German Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund but he was told he could not get to the fitness level the club required.

He was also recently offered a two-year deal to join Maltese champions Valletta who will be playing in next season's Champions League play offs but he turned them down.

The 32-year-old retired from the track to chart a new course for himself playing football - a dream he has nursed for a long time.

