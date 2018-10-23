Add beauty to your skin and hair with a CUCUMBER

Useful benefits of cucumber for skin and hair have been known since ancient times. It rejuvenates, refreshes, fills every cell with life-giving moisture, vitamins and energy. Therefore, a mask with a cucumber is affordable and favorite for many people. If you apply it regularly and correctly, your skin and hair will not give you any problems.

Composition and benefits of cucumber for hair

Despite the fact that cucumber is 95-97% water, cucumber mask will not be poor for nutrients. The presence of vitamins, mineral elements and organic acids in the chemical composition of this vegetable will provide the hair with full care:

Water. The main component of the cucumber gives it unsurpassed moisturizing properties, so that cucumber masks become effective for restoring the water balance of dry hair. But the replenishment of moisture also needs a normal and fatty type of hair.

Potassium. Its presence in cucumbers makes masks effective in combating the greasy shine of the hair. Potassium normalizes the work of sebaceous glands and retains moisture inside the stem, not allowing it to evaporate quickly.

Vitamin A and folic acid (B9). It prevents the aging of cells, gives cucumber means for hair anti-inflammatory properties.

Vitamin B1. It protects the entire structure of hair and skin cells from temperature drop, ultraviolet and hypothermia.

Riboflavin (B2). It is responsible for the active spread of oxygen into the cells cleaned from contamination.

Pantothenic acid. Elasticity and strength of hair - merit of vitamin B5.

Pyridoxine or vitamin B6. They participate in the metabolism of cells and the complex work of metabolic processes.

Vitamin C. It's involved in the production of collagen, mat hair smoothness, elasticity.

Tocopherol and biotin (vitamins E and H). It renews old cells.

Niacin (PP) - refreshing, gives the hair a healthy, well-groomed appearance.

Cucumber benefits for hair and its use

Thanks to its rich vitamin composition and moisturizing properties, the "green healer" will help:

Strengthen the hair follicles. Retain hair moisture. Eliminates fatty gloss and normalizes sebum secretion. Protect the curls from negative ultraviolet, chlorine, sea salt, etc. Provide curls shine, smoothness, silkiness.

Depending on the condition and problems, the cucumber for the hair can be used as an independent ingredient (conditioner, balm) or in combination with other natural ingredients.

To care for hair with the help of cucumber masks, you will not require much effort. It is enough only to grate the vegetable on a grater with small holes and give out a few layers of gauze juice. You can also use cucumber, but then it will be more difficult to wash it out of strands.

Use of funds based on cucumber is allowed every 3-4 days. To achieve this effect, 30-40 minutes is enough.

Benefits of cucumber for skin

Do you think your skin lacks moisture? Then, when caring for the face, you should pay special attention to facial masks with cucumbers. Cucumber benefits for the skin cannot be overestimated.

The uses of cucumber for skin

Given the fact that the cucumber is 98 percent water, filled with all kinds of vitamins and minerals, the usefulness of masks based on it is not worth even discussing. In addition, in this case, the great importance is played by the fact that all these micro- and macro elements are presented in the liquid state. And this means that they easily fall into the deepest layers of the epidermis, launching not only health-improving, but also rejuvenating processes.

So if you are a little over thirty, and you feel that your skin already needs special care, then such homemade masks are a real gift. In addition, if you decide to add some more active components to the mask - you will have the opportunity to solve almost any problem. The only thing to do in any case - is to use a mask of cucumber mass without seeds. After all, you will not be able to completely rub them all and they will only scratch the crumbs. So if you want to avoid redness on the face, then the choice of raw materials for the mask should be treated very carefully.

How to use cucumber on face

So, before you start to consider what kind of masks can be prepared from a cucumber, let's determine what kind of effect you can expect from using them: Moisturizing; Pulling; Narrowing of pores; Skin whitening. And if you add a little essential oil of tea tree and apply on the skin for about ten minutes, then eventually you will be able to get rid of even ugly black dots and pimples.

Another undoubted advantage of cucumber is low probability of allergic reaction. This effect is achieved due to the fact that the pH of the cucumber is almost equal to skin pH. So, the use of this home remedy almost never causes redness and irritation. Such a tool is also effective when fighting with 'bags' under the eyes. Unfortunately, given the modern fast pace of life, such a problem is not uncommon.

And the procedure for getting rid of this shortcoming is very simple: you just need to attach a small piece of fresh cucumber to the skin and leave it for ten minutes. At this time, you can calmly lie down in peace and quiet, completely relaxed. Such a procedure will have a positive impact not only on the condition of your face, but will help calm down your nerves.

Do not use a cucumber on face overnight . Most likely you just wipe this mask off the pillow and it can get in your eyes.

As you can see, using cucumber will not only help you moisturize the skin, but also get rid of some irritation. So do not run around pharmacies in search of non-existent means that can help get rid of all problems once and for all. Use what nature has so generously shared with us, and you'll look just fine!

