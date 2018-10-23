Best tips on how to join a political party in Nigeria

How to join a political party in Nigeria in 2018? Is it something easy to achieve or complex to do? Learn about political parties in Nigerian and the process of joining one.

Before we explain how to join a political party, it is better to provide a short overview of modern political parties in Nigeria. According to the information provided on the official website of INEC (Independent Electoral Commission of Nigeria), there are 91 political parties officially registered in Nigeria as for now.

READ ALSO: Full list of political parties in Nigeria in 2018 and their leaders

Only 2 of all the political parties that are currently registered are the most popular in Nigeria. They are:

PDP (Peoples Democratic Party)

APC (All Progressives Congress)

You know that APC is ruling now, and PDP is the major opposition. However, this doesn’t mean that you can join only APC or PDP. Your choices are wider because you can select any of the 9 registered groups and become a member of one of them.

How can I join a political party in Nigeria

While some people can think that a Nigerian party is hard to join, we should note that this is not true. In fact, it is extremely easy to become a member of your favorite party once you understand which group corresponds with your own ideas and thoughts on how to run the country to change its future for better and improve the life of your fellow citizens.

Let us learn how to join a political party in 2018:

Step 1. Make sure you have turned 18 years old because people who are younger are not allowed into the political system.

Step 2. Choose the Nigerian party you wish to join. The list is huge, so take your time and get into the details of each programme to find the one that suits your principles and ethics. You might want to become a part of AD (Alliance for Democracy), one of the two dominants APC or PDP, ADC (African Democratic Congress), APP (All People’s Party), CPP (Citizens Popular Party), FDP (Fresh Democratic Party), YPP (Young Progressive Party) or any other group of your choice.

Choose the Nigerian party you wish to join. The list is huge, so take your time and get into the details of each programme to find the one that suits your principles and ethics. You might want to become a part of AD (Alliance for Democracy), one of the two dominants APC or PDP, ADC (African Democratic Congress), APP (All People’s Party), CPP (Citizens Popular Party), FDP (Fresh Democratic Party), YPP (Young Progressive Party) or any other group of your choice. Step 3. When you are confident which political party in Nigeria you would like to join, you need to visit the organization headquarters. You can find the local Ward of the party in your city by visiting the party’s official website. It should have the contacts and addresses of all the Wards all across the country.

READ ALSO: Types of political parties in Nigeria and their functions

Step 4. You should meet with your local Ward Secretary. Find out how much it costs to join the party (there can be a new member registration fee and other possible fees), fill out the registration form, bring supporting documents with you and wait until you are registered. This procedure can take a couple of days or even a week or more.

You should meet with your local Ward Secretary. Find out how much it costs to join the party (there can be a new member registration fee and other possible fees), fill out the registration form, bring supporting documents with you and wait until you are registered. This procedure can take a couple of days or even a week or more. Step 5. When you are finally registered (the decision is taken by the Ward Executive Committee and the documents are only official when signed by the Ward chairperson and secretary), you will be issued your membership card that has your photograph on it. Your information will be now kept in your Ward Secretariat.

When you are finally registered (the decision is taken by the Ward Executive Committee and the documents are only official when signed by the Ward chairperson and secretary), you will be issued your membership card that has your photograph on it. Your information will be now kept in your Ward Secretariat. Step 6. Congratulations! You have been admitted to the party. It is simple as you can see from our guide.

By the way, each Nigerian party has the right to accept and reject applications. Do not get upset if your application is rejected. Find a different organization that will be happy to accept you.

Example of a membership registration form; photo: allafrica.com

Each member of the political party in Nigeria has to attend the party’s Ward gatherings. They can take place a week or every fortnight. You will get these details at the local Ward office.

Now you know how you can join a political party in Nigeria. You are highly advised to use this right and become a part of the system and help to guide the country into a better future.

READ ALSO: Who formed the first political party in Nigeria?

[embedded content]

Source: Legit.ng