Khashoggi's death: CIA boss set to travel to Turkey for more findings

- CIA director, Gina Haspel, is set to travel to Turkey to uncover the mystery behind Khashoggi's death
- Khashoggi, a critic of the Saudi emirate disappeared upon arriving Saudi consulate in Turkey
- President Donald Trump's inability to believe in Saudi's investigation may push for more findings
Following the alleged killing and dismemberment of Jamal Khashoggi, a United states (US) based Saudi journalist and critic of the Saudi crowned prince, the CIA director, Gina Haspel is travelling to Turkey to address the investigation into the death of the journalist.
In a report available in CNN, Haspel's travel comes following a new skepticism from President Donald Trump about the investigation results from Saudi officials on Friday, October 19, that Khashoggi was killed in an argument turned fistfight at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul, Turkey.
Legit.ng gathers that President Trump of US has earlier expressed dissatisfaction in Saudi reports, saying that "I am not satisfied with what I heard." This has prompted the intelligence agency of the US to make more findings as regards the death of Khashoggi.
READ ALSO: Fix this mess - Buhari orders Oshiomhole as APC crisis deepens
Expressing his dissatisfaction with the Saudi report, the US president was reported to have said that: "We have tremendously talented people that do this very well. They're coming back tonight and tomorrow and I will know very soon."
Although, Haspel's travel to Istanbul has not been officially announced, source claimed the CIA boss would travel to uncover the mystery behind Khasoggi's disappearance and death, adding that pressure has been mounted on President Trump by US lawmakers to press the story to the point of truth.
PAY ATTENTION: Download our mobile app to enjoy the latest news update
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that following the disappearance of United States-based Saudi Jamal Khashoggi, a source had claimed to have heard a recording capturing the moment the journalist was dragged into a study and surgically dismembered.
Khashoggi was said to have visited the Saudi consulate in Istanbul, Turkey, on Tuesday, October 2, to pick up paperwork he needed to get married.
His murderers allegedly listened to music on their headphones while surgically dismembering his body.
Which country would you leave Nigeria for? on Legit.ng TV
[embedded content]
Source: Legit.ng
Related Articles
Lifestyle: Meghan Markle has been cradling her baby bump on the royal tour, and people are loving it
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have arrived in Fiji for the second leg of their royal tour of the British Commonwealth. The Duchess of
Banker stabs his 29-year old wife 45 times, wrongly thinking she gave him HIV, but only got to 25 years in prison
This October, Khazamula Emmanuel Baloyi was only sentenced to 25 years in prison by the Gauteng High Court, Pretoria in the matter of the State
#10YearsALearner: Episode One features MI Abaga
Over the past few weeks, storied artiste manager, Godwin Tom, who is known for managing acts like MI Abaga, Dammy Krane, Naeto C, Wande Coal,
Most Watched VideosView all posts
Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)
Remain Blessed for Worshipping with Me to give Glory to God.
Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?"
Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?" Watch and share ...after you laugh!
Most Read NewsView all posts
Senator Shehu Sani dumps APC
Join the "sabi" clique. Don't miss a thing, get the latest updates to fuel your conversation daily
Beyond Fayose: The future of Ekiti By Reuben Abati (Opinion)
Editor's note: An aide to former President Goodluck Jonathan writes on the fate of Ekiti state and its leadership.Reuben Abati suggests that the governor of
Here is a cash giveaway to support your business idea this October
- It is understandable that several individuals have big business ideas but, challenged with the factor of funding to enable their dreams come alive. - While
Ekweremadu and PDP: Typical Case of Use and Dump
By Barnabas Nze Last week, I predicted that despite his sacrifices and exploits for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in its darkest hours, Chief Ike Ekweremadu
5 ways you can save money when eating out
Many people actually consider eating out as an easy way to waste one's money. In fact, personal finance experts always advise people not to eat
Breaking: Abductors of Kaduna monarch releases wife
- The wife of the Adara of Kachia local government area in Kaduna has been released by her abductorsVictoria Galadima was released on Sunday, October
Post Your Comment below: >>