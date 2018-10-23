Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy

Breaking News

Home | News |

Khashoggi's death: CIA boss set to travel to Turkey for more findings



- CIA director, Gina Haspel, is set to travel to Turkey to uncover the mystery behind Khashoggi's death

- Khashoggi, a critic of the Saudi emirate disappeared upon arriving Saudi consulate in Turkey

- President Donald Trump's inability to believe in Saudi's investigation may push for more findings

Following the alleged killing and dismemberment of Jamal Khashoggi, a United states (US) based Saudi journalist and critic of the Saudi crowned prince, the CIA director, Gina Haspel is travelling to Turkey to address the investigation into the death of the journalist.

In a report available in CNN, Haspel's travel comes following a new skepticism from President Donald Trump about the investigation results from Saudi officials on Friday, October 19, that Khashoggi was killed in an argument turned fistfight at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul, Turkey.

Legit.ng gathers that President Trump of US has earlier expressed dissatisfaction in Saudi reports, saying that "I am not satisfied with what I heard." This has prompted the intelligence agency of the US to make more findings as regards the death of Khashoggi.

READ ALSO: Fix this mess - Buhari orders Oshiomhole as APC crisis deepens

Expressing his dissatisfaction with the Saudi report, the US president was reported to have said that: "We have tremendously talented people that do this very well. They're coming back tonight and tomorrow and I will know very soon."

Although, Haspel's travel to Istanbul has not been officially announced, source claimed the CIA boss would travel to uncover the mystery behind Khasoggi's disappearance and death, adding that pressure has been mounted on President Trump by US lawmakers to press the story to the point of truth.

PAY ATTENTION: Download our mobile app to enjoy the latest news update

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that following the disappearance of United States-based Saudi Jamal Khashoggi, a source had claimed to have heard a recording capturing the moment the journalist was dragged into a study and surgically dismembered.

Khashoggi was said to have visited the Saudi consulate in Istanbul, Turkey, on Tuesday, October 2, to pick up paperwork he needed to get married.

His murderers allegedly listened to music on their headphones while surgically dismembering his body.

Which country would you leave Nigeria for? on Legit.ng TV

[embedded content]

Source: Legit.ng

Tags

No tags for this article

Post Your Comment below: >>
Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of nigerianewsgrio.com. nigerianewsgrio.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.
Loading...

About the Author:



Related Articles

0 News 23/10/2018 08:40:00 Lifestyle: Meghan Markle has been cradling her baby bump on the royal tour, and people are loving it

Lifestyle: Meghan Markle has been cradling her baby bump on the royal tour, and people are loving it

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have arrived in Fiji for the second leg of their royal tour of the British Commonwealth. The Duchess of

0 News 23/10/2018 08:50:00 Banker stabs his 29-year old wife 45 times, wrongly thinking she gave him HIV, but only got to 25 years in prison

Banker stabs his 29-year old wife 45 times, wrongly thinking she gave him HIV, but only got to 25 years in prison

This October, Khazamula Emmanuel Baloyi was only sentenced to 25 years in prison by the Gauteng High Court, Pretoria in the matter of the State

0 News 23/10/2018 08:51:00 #10YearsALearner: Episode One features MI Abaga

#10YearsALearner: Episode One features MI Abaga

Over the past few weeks, storied artiste manager, Godwin Tom, who is known for managing acts like MI Abaga, Dammy Krane, Naeto C, Wande Coal,

Most Watched Videos

View all posts
0 Videos 12/11/2017 22:38:00 Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)

Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)

Remain Blessed for Worshipping with Me to give Glory to God.

0 Videos 09/11/2017 22:59:00 Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?"

Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?"

Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?" Watch and share ...after you laugh!



Most Read News

View all posts
0 News 20/10/2018 10:49:00 Senator Shehu Sani dumps APC

Senator Shehu Sani dumps APC

Join the "sabi" clique. Don't miss a thing, get the latest updates to fuel your conversation daily

0 News 22/10/2018 05:19:00 Beyond Fayose: The future of Ekiti By Reuben Abati (Opinion)

Beyond Fayose: The future of Ekiti By Reuben Abati (Opinion)

Editor's note: An aide to former President Goodluck Jonathan writes on the fate of Ekiti state and its leadership.Reuben Abati suggests that the governor of

0 News 22/10/2018 03:06:00 Here is a cash giveaway to support your business idea this October

Here is a cash giveaway to support your business idea this October

- It is understandable that several individuals have big business ideas but, challenged with the factor of funding to enable their dreams come alive. - While

0 News 19/10/2018 19:12:00 Ekweremadu and PDP: Typical Case of Use and Dump

Ekweremadu and PDP: Typical Case of Use and Dump

By Barnabas Nze Last week, I predicted that despite his sacrifices and exploits for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in its darkest hours, Chief Ike Ekweremadu

0 News 17/10/2018 07:08:00 5 ways you can save money when eating out

5 ways you can save money when eating out

Many people actually consider eating out as an easy way to waste one's money. In fact, personal finance experts always advise people not to eat

0 News 21/10/2018 23:47:00 Breaking: Abductors of Kaduna monarch releases wife

Breaking: Abductors of Kaduna monarch releases wife

- The wife of the Adara of Kachia local government area in Kaduna has been released by her abductorsVictoria Galadima was released on Sunday, October

Most Watched Movies

cron