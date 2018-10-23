Khashoggi's death: CIA boss set to travel to Turkey for more findings

- CIA director, Gina Haspel, is set to travel to Turkey to uncover the mystery behind Khashoggi's death

- Khashoggi, a critic of the Saudi emirate disappeared upon arriving Saudi consulate in Turkey

- President Donald Trump's inability to believe in Saudi's investigation may push for more findings

Following the alleged killing and dismemberment of Jamal Khashoggi, a United states (US) based Saudi journalist and critic of the Saudi crowned prince, the CIA director, Gina Haspel is travelling to Turkey to address the investigation into the death of the journalist.

In a report available in CNN, Haspel's travel comes following a new skepticism from President Donald Trump about the investigation results from Saudi officials on Friday, October 19, that Khashoggi was killed in an argument turned fistfight at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul, Turkey.

Legit.ng gathers that President Trump of US has earlier expressed dissatisfaction in Saudi reports, saying that "I am not satisfied with what I heard." This has prompted the intelligence agency of the US to make more findings as regards the death of Khashoggi.

Expressing his dissatisfaction with the Saudi report, the US president was reported to have said that: "We have tremendously talented people that do this very well. They're coming back tonight and tomorrow and I will know very soon."

Although, Haspel's travel to Istanbul has not been officially announced, source claimed the CIA boss would travel to uncover the mystery behind Khasoggi's disappearance and death, adding that pressure has been mounted on President Trump by US lawmakers to press the story to the point of truth.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that following the disappearance of United States-based Saudi Jamal Khashoggi, a source had claimed to have heard a recording capturing the moment the journalist was dragged into a study and surgically dismembered.

Khashoggi was said to have visited the Saudi consulate in Istanbul, Turkey, on Tuesday, October 2, to pick up paperwork he needed to get married.

His murderers allegedly listened to music on their headphones while surgically dismembering his body.

