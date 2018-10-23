Nigerian mission reacts to burning, looting of Nigerian shops in S/Africa

- The consul general of Nigeria in Johannesburg, South Africa, Godwin Adama, has condemned looting of Nigerian shops in the country

- Adams said 10 shops owned by Nigerians were razed in the attack launched by youths on Nigerians living Johannesburg

- He, however, vowed that those involved in such attacks would be arrested and prosecuted in accordance with the law

The Nigerian Mission in South Africa on Monday, October 22, condemned the renewed xenophobic attack on Nigerians in that country.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that consul general of Nigeria in Johannesburg, South Africa, Godwin Adama, made this known in a statement issued in Abuja.

Adams declared that 10 shops owned by Nigerians were razed in the attack launched by youths on Nigerians living Johannesburg.

According to him, ''On October 21, a group of South African youths mobilized to attack Nigerians in the mainly black neighborhoods of Hilbrow and Berea in Johannesburg.

''The youths who earlier carried placards to demonstrate against crime and drug.s regrouped in the night to attack and loot shops of Nigerians, burning about 10. Although no life was lost, the damage to Nigerian shops and properties is grave.

''We condemn such attacks; we call on authorities to arrest and try any citizen, including Nigerians, who run foul of the law. Also, those involved in such attacks should be arrested and prosecuted in accordance with the law.

''We are also appealing for restraint to avoid further attacks while we also condemn activities of Nigerians involved in the drug business which is done in public glare in the areas.

''The youth believed that police is not doing much to discourage the drug trade and are taking laws into their hands which is condemnable.''

He said the ongoing judicial trial of a Nigerian pastor, Timothy Omotoso, accused of rap.ing minors in his church might have also added to public outcry of emotions against Nigerians.

He said the unnecessary public trial in media of the pastor had whipped up serious emotions and condemnation on the issue.

