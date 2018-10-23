Nigerian mission reacts to burning, looting of Nigerian shops in S/Africa

- The consul general of Nigeria in Johannesburg, South Africa, Godwin Adama, has condemned looting of Nigerian shops in the country
- Adams said 10 shops owned by Nigerians were razed in the attack launched by youths on Nigerians living Johannesburg
- He, however, vowed that those involved in such attacks would be arrested and prosecuted in accordance with the law
The Nigerian Mission in South Africa on Monday, October 22, condemned the renewed xenophobic attack on Nigerians in that country.
News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that consul general of Nigeria in Johannesburg, South Africa, Godwin Adama, made this known in a statement issued in Abuja.
Adams declared that 10 shops owned by Nigerians were razed in the attack launched by youths on Nigerians living Johannesburg.
READ ALSO: Leave politics for politicians - PDP chieftain tells Father Mbaka
According to him, ''On October 21, a group of South African youths mobilized to attack Nigerians in the mainly black neighborhoods of Hilbrow and Berea in Johannesburg.
''The youths who earlier carried placards to demonstrate against crime and drug.s regrouped in the night to attack and loot shops of Nigerians, burning about 10. Although no life was lost, the damage to Nigerian shops and properties is grave.
''We condemn such attacks; we call on authorities to arrest and try any citizen, including Nigerians, who run foul of the law. Also, those involved in such attacks should be arrested and prosecuted in accordance with the law.
PAY ATTENTION:Get the Latest Nigerian News Anywhere 24/7. Spend less on the Internet!
''We are also appealing for restraint to avoid further attacks while we also condemn activities of Nigerians involved in the drug business which is done in public glare in the areas.
''The youth believed that police is not doing much to discourage the drug trade and are taking laws into their hands which is condemnable.''
He said the ongoing judicial trial of a Nigerian pastor, Timothy Omotoso, accused of rap.ing minors in his church might have also added to public outcry of emotions against Nigerians.
He said the unnecessary public trial in media of the pastor had whipped up serious emotions and condemnation on the issue.
Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that Nigeria’s ambassador to South Africa, Alhaji Ahmed Ibeto, announced his defection from the ruling APC under which he secured the appointment from President Buhari.
Ibeto reportedly arrived Nigeria from Pretoria, South Africa, on Sunday, July 29, and in the morning of Monday, July 30, he handed over his letter of resignation at the external affairs ministry.
The report however said it could not confirm if Ibeto saw President Muhammadu Buhari before returning to Minna, the capital of Niger state.
Nigeria News: Is the Nigerian PVC Really Powerful? | Legit.ng TV:
[embedded content]
Source: Legit.ng
Related Articles
Lifestyle: Meghan Markle has been cradling her baby bump on the royal tour, and people are loving it
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have arrived in Fiji for the second leg of their royal tour of the British Commonwealth. The Duchess of
Banker stabs his 29-year old wife 45 times, wrongly thinking she gave him HIV, but only got to 25 years in prison
This October, Khazamula Emmanuel Baloyi was only sentenced to 25 years in prison by the Gauteng High Court, Pretoria in the matter of the State
#10YearsALearner: Episode One features MI Abaga
Over the past few weeks, storied artiste manager, Godwin Tom, who is known for managing acts like MI Abaga, Dammy Krane, Naeto C, Wande Coal,
Most Watched VideosView all posts
Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)
Remain Blessed for Worshipping with Me to give Glory to God.
Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?"
Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?" Watch and share ...after you laugh!
Most Read NewsView all posts
Boko Haram insurgents kill 12 farmers, displace 1,300 in Borno - NEMA
- Twelve farmers have been killed by some Boko Haram terrorists in Borno state- Also, 1,300 people were said to have been displaced by the
Special report: How woman’s 'burden of shame' answers to nothing as Nigeria fights its drug problems in the dark
Editor's note: Nowadays, drug abuse or drug addiction is one of the most vexing and pervasive problems that almost all the countries have faced in
Buhari hosts oil and gas investor Leemon Ikpea at state house
Join the "sabi" clique. Don't miss a thing, get the latest updates to fuel your conversation daily
Police officers wives donate relief materials to IDPs in Edo
The Police Officers Wives Association (POWA) has donated relief materials to Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in Ohogua Community in Ovia North East Local Government Area,
Type 2 Polio virus found in Bauchi – WHO
Join the "sabi" clique. Don't miss a thing, get the latest updates to fuel your conversation daily
Okowa calls for sustainable implementation of pension
… Swears-In Igo, Atube As Chairman, Secretary, Local Govt Pensions Bureau DELTA State Governor, Senator Dr Ifeanyi Okowa has urged the Federal Government to work out
Post Your Comment below: >>