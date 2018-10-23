Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy

Breaking News

Home | News |

Nigerian mission reacts to burning, looting of Nigerian shops in S/Africa



- The consul general of Nigeria in Johannesburg, South Africa, Godwin Adama, has condemned looting of Nigerian shops in the country

- Adams said 10 shops owned by Nigerians were razed in the attack launched by youths on Nigerians living Johannesburg

- He, however, vowed that those involved in such attacks would be arrested and prosecuted in accordance with the law

The Nigerian Mission in South Africa on Monday, October 22, condemned the renewed xenophobic attack on Nigerians in that country.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that consul general of Nigeria in Johannesburg, South Africa, Godwin Adama, made this known in a statement issued in Abuja.

Adams declared that 10 shops owned by Nigerians were razed in the attack launched by youths on Nigerians living Johannesburg.

READ ALSO: Leave politics for politicians - PDP chieftain tells Father Mbaka

According to him, ''On October 21, a group of South African youths mobilized to attack Nigerians in the mainly black neighborhoods of Hilbrow and Berea in Johannesburg.

''The youths who earlier carried placards to demonstrate against crime and drug.s regrouped in the night to attack and loot shops of Nigerians, burning about 10. Although no life was lost, the damage to Nigerian shops and properties is grave.

''We condemn such attacks; we call on authorities to arrest and try any citizen, including Nigerians, who run foul of the law. Also, those involved in such attacks should be arrested and prosecuted in accordance with the law.

PAY ATTENTION:Get the Latest Nigerian News Anywhere 24/7. Spend less on the Internet!

''We are also appealing for restraint to avoid further attacks while we also condemn activities of Nigerians involved in the drug business which is done in public glare in the areas.

''The youth believed that police is not doing much to discourage the drug trade and are taking laws into their hands which is condemnable.''

He said the ongoing judicial trial of a Nigerian pastor, Timothy Omotoso, accused of rap.ing minors in his church might have also added to public outcry of emotions against Nigerians.

He said the unnecessary public trial in media of the pastor had whipped up serious emotions and condemnation on the issue.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that Nigeria’s ambassador to South Africa, Alhaji Ahmed Ibeto, announced his defection from the ruling APC under which he secured the appointment from President Buhari.

Ibeto reportedly arrived Nigeria from Pretoria, South Africa, on Sunday, July 29, and in the morning of Monday, July 30, he handed over his letter of resignation at the external affairs ministry.

The report however said it could not confirm if Ibeto saw President Muhammadu Buhari before returning to Minna, the capital of Niger state.

Nigeria News: Is the Nigerian PVC Really Powerful? | Legit.ng TV:

[embedded content]

Source: Legit.ng

Tags

No tags for this article

Post Your Comment below: >>
Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of nigerianewsgrio.com. nigerianewsgrio.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.
Loading...

About the Author:



Related Articles

0 News 23/10/2018 08:40:00 Lifestyle: Meghan Markle has been cradling her baby bump on the royal tour, and people are loving it

Lifestyle: Meghan Markle has been cradling her baby bump on the royal tour, and people are loving it

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have arrived in Fiji for the second leg of their royal tour of the British Commonwealth. The Duchess of

0 News 23/10/2018 08:50:00 Banker stabs his 29-year old wife 45 times, wrongly thinking she gave him HIV, but only got to 25 years in prison

Banker stabs his 29-year old wife 45 times, wrongly thinking she gave him HIV, but only got to 25 years in prison

This October, Khazamula Emmanuel Baloyi was only sentenced to 25 years in prison by the Gauteng High Court, Pretoria in the matter of the State

0 News 23/10/2018 08:51:00 #10YearsALearner: Episode One features MI Abaga

#10YearsALearner: Episode One features MI Abaga

Over the past few weeks, storied artiste manager, Godwin Tom, who is known for managing acts like MI Abaga, Dammy Krane, Naeto C, Wande Coal,

Most Watched Videos

View all posts
0 Videos 12/11/2017 22:38:00 Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)

Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)

Remain Blessed for Worshipping with Me to give Glory to God.

0 Videos 09/11/2017 22:59:00 Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?"

Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?"

Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?" Watch and share ...after you laugh!



Most Read News

View all posts
0 News 22/10/2018 00:40:00 Boko Haram insurgents kill 12 farmers, displace 1,300 in Borno - NEMA

Boko Haram insurgents kill 12 farmers, displace 1,300 in Borno - NEMA

- Twelve farmers have been killed by some Boko Haram terrorists in Borno state- Also, 1,300 people were said to have been displaced by the

0 News 22/10/2018 11:58:00 Special report: How woman’s 'burden of shame' answers to nothing as Nigeria fights its drug problems in the dark

Special report: How woman’s 'burden of shame' answers to nothing as Nigeria fights its drug problems in the dark

Editor's note: Nowadays, drug abuse or drug addiction is one of the most vexing and pervasive problems that almost all the countries have faced in

0 News 19/10/2018 14:53:00 Buhari hosts oil and gas investor Leemon Ikpea at state house

Buhari hosts oil and gas investor Leemon Ikpea at state house

Join the "sabi" clique. Don't miss a thing, get the latest updates to fuel your conversation daily

0 News 19/10/2018 01:43:00 Police officers wives donate relief materials to IDPs in Edo

Police officers wives donate relief materials to IDPs in Edo

The Police Officers Wives Association (POWA) has donated relief materials to Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in Ohogua Community in Ovia North East Local Government Area,

0 News 19/10/2018 14:23:00 Type 2 Polio virus found in Bauchi – WHO

Type 2 Polio virus found in Bauchi – WHO

Join the "sabi" clique. Don't miss a thing, get the latest updates to fuel your conversation daily

0 News 18/10/2018 13:32:00 Okowa calls for sustainable implementation of pension

Okowa calls for sustainable implementation of pension

… Swears-In Igo, Atube As Chairman, Secretary, Local Govt Pensions Bureau DELTA State Governor, Senator Dr Ifeanyi Okowa has urged the Federal Government to work out

Most Watched Movies

cron