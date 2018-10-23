Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy

I have forgotten how it feels to be a single mom - Waje



Sensational Nigerian singer, Waje, has taken to social media to call out media platforms who are constantly more focused on the fact that she is a single mother than her bubbling career as an artiste.

Waje may be a single mother but she definitely is tired of people focusing on only that aspect of her life and forgetting the fact that she has continued to be one of the top talented singers in the Nigerian entertainment industry.

Having become a mother at a young age in 1999, Waje didn't let that deter her from becoming the successful music star that she is today and judging from her recent post, she isn't going to let the fact that she's a single mum, take the shine of being a top singer.

She recently took to her Insta Story to urge people to stop asking her about what it feels like being a single mother. According to Waje, her daughter is 19-year-old and she has long forgotten what it feels like being a single mother.

She stated that rather than ask her about single motherhood, they should ask more about her music career instead.

See post below:

Speaking of celebrities and their kids, high life musician, Flavour melted hearts after a video of the singer visiting the mother of his visually impaired adopted Liberian son.

The video shows the blind boy hugging him with excitement as he paid a visit to them.

