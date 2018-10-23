Cristiano Ronaldo shows off stunning diamond watch worth more than N874m

- Cristiano Ronaldo was spotted with a stunning diamond-encrusted watch at his press conference on Monday October 22

- The Portuguese star's latest timepiece is quite the upgrade on his previous £100,000 Jacob and Company limited edition H24

- Ronaldo's latest accessory is finished with 424 glistening white diamonds.

Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo has flaunted a stunning diamond-encrusted watch during Monday’s pre-match press conference at Old Trafford ahead of Tuesday’s Champions League clash with Manchester United.

According to a UK Mirror report, the Portuguese star, who was returning to Old Trafford for the second time since his exit from the Manchester side, was wearing a timepiece modelled on the Jacob&Co Caviar Tourbillon range, with the emerald version valued at about £1.85m (about N874m), but Ronaldo's version is expected to cost more.

The watch also appears to have around 424 glistening diamonds added to it.

Interestingly, the football star has been using luxury items from the company and has been the company’s brand ambassador since 2013.

During the media parley, the Portuguese star vehemently denied recent assault allegations levelled against him as he tried to state his position regarding the incident.

"I'm happy man. We did the statement two weeks ago," Ronaldo noted, even as he was quick to add.

"Of course I'm not going to lie on this situation. My lawyers are confident and of course I am too. The most important thing is that I enjoy football and enjoy life. I have people who take care of my life. The true always come in the first position."

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously had reported that Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo insists he is confident of overcoming the recent allegation that he forcefully bedded an American woman in a Las Vegas hotel room.

According to a UK Sun report, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police in the US have commenced investigation after 34-year-old Kathryn Mayorga, alleged the footballer star forcefully, had carnal knowledge of her in 2009.

However, the 33-year-old Ronaldo, who made an appearance at the pre-match press conference at Old Trafford, ahead of Tuesday's Champions League showdown against former club Manchester United, maintained that what transpired on that fateful day was consensual, saying, "the truth always come out”.

