Cristiano Ronaldo shows off stunning diamond watch worth more than N874m



- Cristiano Ronaldo was spotted with a stunning diamond-encrusted watch at his press conference on Monday October 22

- The Portuguese star's latest timepiece is quite the upgrade on his previous £100,000 Jacob and Company limited edition H24

- Ronaldo's latest accessory is finished with 424 glistening white diamonds.

Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo has flaunted a stunning diamond-encrusted watch during Monday’s pre-match press conference at Old Trafford ahead of Tuesday’s Champions League clash with Manchester United.

According to a UK Mirror report, the Portuguese star, who was returning to Old Trafford for the second time since his exit from the Manchester side, was wearing a timepiece modelled on the Jacob&Co Caviar Tourbillon range, with the emerald version valued at about £1.85m (about N874m), but Ronaldo's version is expected to cost more.

The watch also appears to have around 424 glistening diamonds added to it.

