Police Service Commission gives reason for rejecting IGP's nominee for DIG

- Police Service Commission has condemned reports suggesting a rancour between the commission and the Police Force

- The commission said there is no tension between the commission and the inspector general of police, Ibrahim Idris

- Its spokesman added that the commission is under no obligation to wholly approve all recommendations from the IGP for appointments, promotions or discipline

The Police Service Commission has reacted to reports of brewing tension between the commission and the inspector general of police, Ibrahim Idris, over the nomination of Abdul Iyaji for the post of Deputy Inspector General of Police.

The commission explained why it rejected AIG Abdul Iyaji, who was recommended by the Idris, for elevation to DIG.

A statement by the spokesperson of the PSC, Ikechukwu Ani, said the commission wished to state that there is no tension in the Nigeria Police Force.

Ani explained that there is only a new wave of hope as the commission moves to sanitize the Force and return it to the path of rectitude.

The statement read: "The new Management has since assumption of office insisted on working strictly with laid down rules and regulations guiding its Constitutional mandate of Appointment, Promotion and Discipline in the Nigeria Police Force. This procedure was observed in the promotion of three Assistant Inspectors General of Police to Deputy Inspectors General.

"Before the recent promotions, the Nigeria Police Force had four DIGs representing four geo-political zones. They are Maigari Dikko, from Katsina, representing the North West; Joshak Habila, from Plateau State, representing the North Central; Emmanuel T. Inyang, from Akwa Ibom State, representing South South; and Agboola Oshodi-Glover, from Lagos, representing South West.

"The Commission considered the recommendations of the IGP of three AIGs for promotion to DIGs. They were Mohammed Sani Usman from Bauchi, representing North East; Peace Ibekwe-Abdallah, from Anambra, representing the South East and Abdul Salami Iyaji from Kogi, representing the north central.

"At the time of the recommendation, Musa Katsina Mohammed was the most senior AIG in the Nigeria Police Force but was curiously not recommended.

"The Commission in its wisdom and satisfying the necessary and relevant requirements approved the recommendations of Sani Usman to take the place of the North East and Ibekwe-Abdallah for the South East. It rejected the recommendation of Iyaji and in his place promoted the most senior AIG, Kastsina Mohammed from the northwest.

"It is instructive to note that all the geo-political zones are currently fully represented in the DIG cadre in the Nigeria Police Force and the remaining vacant slot was ceded to the most senior AIG. It is further instructive to note that the IGP is also from Niger state, and invariably also representing the North Central. No Geopolitical Zone is therefore left out in the promotion.

"The commission wishes to state that it is under no obligation to wholly approve all recommendations from the IGP for appointments, promotions or discipline. Such powers wholly reside according to the Law with the Police Service Commission.

"The current commission is determined to commit itself to the letters of the Constitution and the Act in the discharge of its responsibilities, since it is by so doing that justice and equity will always be done to the entirety of officers and men of the Nigeria Police.

"It will ensure as earlier stated that all promotions in the Nigeria Police Force from assumption of office of this management are based strictly on merit, seniority, availability of vacancies, even spread and attendance/successful completion of relevant courses."

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Nigeria Police Force has explained why IGP Ibrahim Idris was represented by the Deputy Inspector General of Police, department of operations, Habila Joshak, at the Senate on Thursday, April 26.

The Senate had earlier summoned the IGP over the ordeal of Senator Dino Melaye who was arrested by the police.

The IGP who is on an official visit to Bauchi state delegated Joshak to represent him at the Senate.

The Senate, however, failed to grant the DIG audience and insisted that the IGP must show up himself.

Source: Legit.ng