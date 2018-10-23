Traders in Bayelsa jubilate, hail federal government as they receive N10,000 micro-credit each

- The federal government has started disbursing N10,000 micro-credit each to traders in Bayelsa state

TraderMoni, a scheme operated by the federal government through the Bank of Industry in collaboration with the GDM Group and a mobile money operator, Enyowo, has begun with the disbursement of N10,000 micro-credit each to traders in Bayelsa state.

Punch reports that the Tombia market in Yenagoa was thronged by many traders for the commencement of disbursement on Tuesday, October 23.

Legit.ng gathers that some of the beneficiaries of the scheme appreciated the federal government for its gesture.

One of the traders, Olugbo Timibara, said: “I am into photography. I feel elated to receive the money. It was like a play when my sister introduced me to TraderMoni programme.

“She told me to register that it was real. Given the experience we had in the past with Ponzi schemes, I initially foot-dragged. But she convinced me that it was real and I decided to give it a shot and today, here I am, a beneficiary of TraderMoni.

“I thank the government for the money. It will no doubt boost my business as a photographer no matter how small it is.”

Another beneficiary, Ezekiel Ebi, said: “I was given N10,000 to support my market. There is nothing like payback. It is a privilege to receive the grant. I thank God and the government for the package."

