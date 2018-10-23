Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy

Breaking News

Home | News |

Breaking(Video): Buhari arrives Lagos to inaugurate ECOWAS Border Post



By Anthony Ogbonna

President Muhammadu Buhari has arrived Lagos State to inaugurate the ECOWAS border post in Seme.

We are not against Fulani people- Ortom

Breaking(Video): Buhari arrives Lagos to inaugurate ECOWAS Border Post

Buhari, Talon commission Seme ECOWAS post

President Buhari who arrived Lagos on Tuesday morning inspected a Guard of Honour mounted by the Nigerian Army, Navy and Air Force, before proceeding to the Seme Border.

President @MBuhari arrives Lagos. He will inspect a Guard of Honour mounted by the Nigerian Army, Navy and Air Force, before proceeding to the Seme Border #AsoVillaToday pic.twitter.com/tkR72clFRD

— Presidency Nigeria (@NGRPresident) 23 October 2018

Buhari was received by the Lagos state Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode at the Presidential Wing of the Lagos Airport.

President @MBuhari and Governor @AkinwunmiAmbode at the Presidential Wing of the Lagos Airport this morning, ahead of the commissioning of the new @ecowas_cedeao Border Post at the Seme Border. #AsoVillaToday pic.twitter.com/sz4nrvpFba

— Presidency Nigeria (@NGRPresident) 23 October 2018

VIDEO: #PMBinLagos #AsoVillaToday pic.twitter.com/gFUbiwodcN

— Presidency Nigeria (@NGRPresident) 23 October 2018

Tags

No tags for this article

Post Your Comment below: >>
Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of nigerianewsgrio.com. nigerianewsgrio.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.
Loading...

About the Author:



Related Articles

0 News 23/10/2018 08:40:00 Lifestyle: Meghan Markle has been cradling her baby bump on the royal tour, and people are loving it

Lifestyle: Meghan Markle has been cradling her baby bump on the royal tour, and people are loving it

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have arrived in Fiji for the second leg of their royal tour of the British Commonwealth. The Duchess of

0 News 23/10/2018 08:50:00 Banker stabs his 29-year old wife 45 times, wrongly thinking she gave him HIV, but only got to 25 years in prison

Banker stabs his 29-year old wife 45 times, wrongly thinking she gave him HIV, but only got to 25 years in prison

This October, Khazamula Emmanuel Baloyi was only sentenced to 25 years in prison by the Gauteng High Court, Pretoria in the matter of the State

0 News 23/10/2018 08:51:00 #10YearsALearner: Episode One features MI Abaga

#10YearsALearner: Episode One features MI Abaga

Over the past few weeks, storied artiste manager, Godwin Tom, who is known for managing acts like MI Abaga, Dammy Krane, Naeto C, Wande Coal,

Most Watched Videos

View all posts
0 Videos 12/11/2017 22:38:00 Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)

Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)

Remain Blessed for Worshipping with Me to give Glory to God.

0 Videos 09/11/2017 22:59:00 Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?"

Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?"

Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?" Watch and share ...after you laugh!



Most Read News

View all posts
0 News 21/10/2018 09:45:00 Checkout what Mourinho told Manchester United players while trailing Chelsea at half time

Checkout what Mourinho told Manchester United players while trailing Chelsea at half time

- Manchester United drew 2-2 against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge in EPL tie- Antonio Rudiger and Ross Barkley scored a goal apiece for the home

0 News 19/10/2018 11:42:00 European Leagues group calls for more level playing field

European Leagues group calls for more level playing field

A proposal aimed at reducing the financial gulf between the continent’s richest clubs and the rest was put forward by the European Leagues group (EL)

0 News 16/10/2018 16:54:00 Atiku / OBJ meeting: BMO seeks Kukah’s withdrawal from National peace C’ttee

Atiku / OBJ meeting: BMO seeks Kukah’s withdrawal from National peace C’ttee

The Buhari Media Organisation (BMO) has called for the withdrawal of the Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, Most Rev. Matthew Kukah from the National Peace

0 News 22/10/2018 08:38:00 Zika virus outbreak hits Indian

Zika virus outbreak hits Indian

Indian authorities have put the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh on high health alert in the wake of a Zika virus outbreak in Rajasthan

0 News 21/10/2018 15:08:00 Fayose Lands In Lagos Ahead Of Court Trial

Fayose Lands In Lagos Ahead Of Court Trial

Ayodele Fayose, immediate past Governor of Ekiti State, has arrived Lagos. He was flown to Lagos from Abuja on Sunday, as part of preparations for his

0 News 17/10/2018 17:20:00 Fayose still in our custody, says EFCC

Fayose still in our custody, says EFCC

Former Governor of Ekiti state, Mr Ayodele Fayose, who on Tuesday reported at the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in Abuja in accordance with his

Most Watched Movies

cron