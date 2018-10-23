Breaking(Video): Buhari arrives Lagos to inaugurate ECOWAS Border Post

By Anthony Ogbonna
President Muhammadu Buhari has arrived Lagos State to inaugurate the ECOWAS border post in Seme.
We are not against Fulani people- Ortom
Buhari, Talon commission Seme ECOWAS post
President Buhari who arrived Lagos on Tuesday morning inspected a Guard of Honour mounted by the Nigerian Army, Navy and Air Force, before proceeding to the Seme Border.
President @MBuhari arrives Lagos. He will inspect a Guard of Honour mounted by the Nigerian Army, Navy and Air Force, before proceeding to the Seme Border #AsoVillaToday pic.twitter.com/tkR72clFRD
— Presidency Nigeria (@NGRPresident) 23 October 2018
Buhari was received by the Lagos state Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode at the Presidential Wing of the Lagos Airport.
President @MBuhari and Governor @AkinwunmiAmbode at the Presidential Wing of the Lagos Airport this morning, ahead of the commissioning of the new @ecowas_cedeao Border Post at the Seme Border. #AsoVillaToday pic.twitter.com/sz4nrvpFba
— Presidency Nigeria (@NGRPresident) 23 October 2018
VIDEO: #PMBinLagos #AsoVillaToday pic.twitter.com/gFUbiwodcN
— Presidency Nigeria (@NGRPresident) 23 October 2018
