Pastors pray for Buhari’s victory in 2019

A picture of some pastors allegedly praying for President Muhammdu Buhari’s victory ahead of the 2019 general election has hit the Internet.
Dressed in black cassocks, the clerics were seen with President Buhari’s 2019 campaign posters.
“Continuity is real. Vote Muhammadu Buhari as president 2019,” the poster read.
President Buhari recently advised religious leaders in Nigeria against involving themselves in partisan politics.
Buhari with religious leaders at a conference organised by the Interfaith Initiative for Peace on Saturday, October 13, 2018.(Facebook/Muhammadu Buhari)
'Buhari shall come back in 2019'
Recall that some Christian clerics on the platform of National Inter-Faith and Religious Organisations for Peace (NIFROP), recently announced a 40-day prayers for President Buhari’s reelection.
ALSO READ: Kukah says he didn't endorse Atiku for President in 2019
Convener of the prayer, Bishop Sunday Garuba, told journalists in Plateau state that God sent Buhari to rescue the country that was on a brink of collapse.
Garuba said the enemies of Nigeria would be defeated.
“The elections are around the corner. In line with the excellent work carried out by President Muhammadu Buhari, the National Inter-Faith and Religious Organisations for Peace (NIFROP) is organising this 40-day prayers, tagged ‘Buhari shall come back in 2019,” he said.
Related Articles
Lifestyle: Meghan Markle has been cradling her baby bump on the royal tour, and people are loving it
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have arrived in Fiji for the second leg of their royal tour of the British Commonwealth. The Duchess of
Banker stabs his 29-year old wife 45 times, wrongly thinking she gave him HIV, but only got to 25 years in prison
This October, Khazamula Emmanuel Baloyi was only sentenced to 25 years in prison by the Gauteng High Court, Pretoria in the matter of the State
#10YearsALearner: Episode One features MI Abaga
Over the past few weeks, storied artiste manager, Godwin Tom, who is known for managing acts like MI Abaga, Dammy Krane, Naeto C, Wande Coal,
Most Watched VideosView all posts
Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)
Remain Blessed for Worshipping with Me to give Glory to God.
Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?"
Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?" Watch and share ...after you laugh!
Most Read NewsView all posts
Bible toast quotes for wedding cards
If you need good toast for wedding cards from the Bible, you have come to the right place! Bible has always answers for everything! Make
GOTV boxing night 16: Agbaje emerges best boxer, wins N1.5m
TAIWO “Esepo” Agbaje, on Sunday night, emerged winner of the Mojisola Ogunsanya Memorial Trophy for the best boxer at GOtv Boxing Night 16, which carried
President Buhari urges traditional rulers to continue to build bridges of unity
- President Buhari said sustenance of unity and understanding by traditional rulers remained a strong indicator of the indivisibility of the country- Buhari made this
2019: Former APC chieftain lauds appointment of Saraki as Atiku campaign DG
- The inauguration of the PDP presidential campaign council continues to generate reactions- Former APC deputy spokesman, Timi Frank says the appointment of Dr Bukola
Resolve minimum wage issue before Nov, PENGASSAN tells FG, others
By Mike Eboh Abuja—The Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria, PENGASSAN, yesterday, called on the federal and state governments, organized private sector and
Missing General: Army hands 13 suspects to Police
The Nigeria Army, yesterday, presented 13 suspects arrested in connection with missing Maj.-Gen. Idris Alkali (retd) to newsmen in Jos. Brig.-Gen. Umar Muhammed, Garrison Commander, 3
Post Your Comment below: >>