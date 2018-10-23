Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy

Breaking News

Home | News |

Pastors pray for Buhari’s victory in 2019



A picture of some pastors allegedly praying for President Muhammdu Buhari’s victory ahead of the 2019 general election has hit the Internet.

Dressed in black cassocks, the clerics were seen with President Buhari’s 2019 campaign posters.

“Continuity is real. Vote Muhammadu Buhari as president 2019,”  the poster read.

President Buhari recently advised religious leaders in Nigeria against involving themselves in partisan politics.

President Buhari urges religious leaders to abstain from partisan politicsplay

Buhari with religious leaders at a conference organised by the Interfaith Initiative for Peace on Saturday, October 13, 2018.

(Facebook/Muhammadu Buhari)

 

'Buhari shall come back in 2019'

Recall that some Christian clerics on the platform of National Inter-Faith and Religious Organisations for Peace (NIFROP), recently announced a 40-day prayers for President Buhari’s reelection.

ALSO READ: Kukah says he didn't endorse Atiku for President in 2019

Convener of the prayer, Bishop Sunday Garuba, told journalists in Plateau state that God sent Buhari to rescue the country that was on a brink of collapse.

 Garuba said the enemies of Nigeria would be defeated.

“The elections are around the corner. In line with the excellent work carried out by President Muhammadu Buhari, the National Inter-Faith and Religious Organisations for Peace (NIFROP) is organising this 40-day prayers, tagged ‘Buhari shall come back in 2019,” he said.

'); }else{ document.write(''); fbAsyncIds.push('fwid8'); fbStatUrls.push('https://www.blick.ch/stats/?rt=1&objId=9012911&type=article&ctxId=4886&pubId=2&cat=news&meta=like&title=Pastors+pray+for+Buhari%E2%80%99s+victory+in+2019&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.pulse.ng%2Fgist%2Fmetro%2Fpastors-pray-for-buhari-s-victory-in-2019-id9012911.html'); }} /* ]]> */

Tags

No tags for this article

Post Your Comment below: >>
Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of nigerianewsgrio.com. nigerianewsgrio.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.
Loading...

About the Author:



Related Articles

0 News 23/10/2018 08:40:00 Lifestyle: Meghan Markle has been cradling her baby bump on the royal tour, and people are loving it

Lifestyle: Meghan Markle has been cradling her baby bump on the royal tour, and people are loving it

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have arrived in Fiji for the second leg of their royal tour of the British Commonwealth. The Duchess of

0 News 23/10/2018 08:50:00 Banker stabs his 29-year old wife 45 times, wrongly thinking she gave him HIV, but only got to 25 years in prison

Banker stabs his 29-year old wife 45 times, wrongly thinking she gave him HIV, but only got to 25 years in prison

This October, Khazamula Emmanuel Baloyi was only sentenced to 25 years in prison by the Gauteng High Court, Pretoria in the matter of the State

0 News 23/10/2018 08:51:00 #10YearsALearner: Episode One features MI Abaga

#10YearsALearner: Episode One features MI Abaga

Over the past few weeks, storied artiste manager, Godwin Tom, who is known for managing acts like MI Abaga, Dammy Krane, Naeto C, Wande Coal,

Most Watched Videos

View all posts
0 Videos 12/11/2017 22:38:00 Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)

Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)

Remain Blessed for Worshipping with Me to give Glory to God.

0 Videos 09/11/2017 22:59:00 Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?"

Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?"

Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?" Watch and share ...after you laugh!



Most Read News

View all posts
0 News 22/10/2018 07:51:00 Bible toast quotes for wedding cards

Bible toast quotes for wedding cards

If you need good toast for wedding cards from the Bible, you have come to the right place! Bible has always answers for everything! Make

0 News 16/10/2018 10:59:00 GOTV boxing night 16: Agbaje emerges best boxer, wins N1.5m

GOTV boxing night 16: Agbaje emerges best boxer, wins N1.5m

TAIWO “Esepo” Agbaje, on Sunday night, emerged winner of the Mojisola Ogunsanya Memorial Trophy for the best boxer at GOtv Boxing Night 16, which carried

0 News 20/10/2018 15:33:00 President Buhari urges traditional rulers to continue to build bridges of unity

President Buhari urges traditional rulers to continue to build bridges of unity

- President Buhari said sustenance of unity and understanding by traditional rulers remained a strong indicator of the indivisibility of the country- Buhari made this

0 News 16/10/2018 12:24:00 2019: Former APC chieftain lauds appointment of Saraki as Atiku campaign DG

2019: Former APC chieftain lauds appointment of Saraki as Atiku campaign DG

- The inauguration of the PDP presidential campaign council continues to generate reactions- Former APC deputy spokesman, Timi Frank says the appointment of Dr Bukola

0 News 16/10/2018 23:58:00 Resolve minimum wage issue before Nov, PENGASSAN tells FG, others

Resolve minimum wage issue before Nov, PENGASSAN tells FG, others

By Mike Eboh Abuja—The Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria, PENGASSAN, yesterday, called on the federal and state governments, organized private sector and

0 News 18/10/2018 01:30:00 Missing General: Army hands 13 suspects to Police

Missing General: Army hands 13 suspects to Police

The Nigeria Army, yesterday, presented 13 suspects arrested in connection with missing Maj.-Gen. Idris Alkali (retd) to newsmen in Jos. Brig.-Gen. Umar Muhammed, Garrison Commander, 3

Most Watched Movies

cron