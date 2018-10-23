Pastors pray for Buhari’s victory in 2019

A picture of some pastors allegedly praying for President Muhammdu Buhari’s victory ahead of the 2019 general election has hit the Internet.

Dressed in black cassocks, the clerics were seen with President Buhari’s 2019 campaign posters.

“Continuity is real. Vote Muhammadu Buhari as president 2019,” the poster read.

President Buhari recently advised religious leaders in Nigeria against involving themselves in partisan politics.

play Buhari with religious leaders at a conference organised by the Interfaith Initiative for Peace on Saturday, October 13, 2018. (Facebook/Muhammadu Buhari)

'Buhari shall come back in 2019'

Recall that some Christian clerics on the platform of National Inter-Faith and Religious Organisations for Peace (NIFROP), recently announced a 40-day prayers for President Buhari’s reelection.

ALSO READ: Kukah says he didn't endorse Atiku for President in 2019

Convener of the prayer, Bishop Sunday Garuba, told journalists in Plateau state that God sent Buhari to rescue the country that was on a brink of collapse.

Garuba said the enemies of Nigeria would be defeated.

“The elections are around the corner. In line with the excellent work carried out by President Muhammadu Buhari, the National Inter-Faith and Religious Organisations for Peace (NIFROP) is organising this 40-day prayers, tagged ‘Buhari shall come back in 2019,” he said.