Finance: Weed stocks are tanking as Aurora Cannabis debuts on the New York Stock Exchange (TLRY, CRON, CGC)

- Aurora Cannabis on Tuesday is set make its trading debut on the New York Stock Exchange.
- Shares will trade under the ticker "ACB."
- Weed stocks are getting slammed across the board, down between 7% and 14%.
- Watch Aurora Cannabis, Tilray, Canopy Growth, and Cronos,
Weed stocks were under pressure Tuesday morning as one of the largest cannabis producers, Aurora Cannabis, gets set to go public on the New York Stock Exhange.
Tilray, Canopy Growth, and Cronos, who already trade on US markets, were lower between 7% and 14% ahead of the opening bell. Before Tuesday, Aurora was trading solely on the Toronto Stock Exchange.
Aurora, which grows cannabis for both the adult-use and medicinal market, has seen its market capitalization double since August — to just more that $10 billion — as both corporate giants and investors have gotten in on the "green rush" into marijuana.
That includes the recent sell-off that has taken hold ever since last week Wednesday, the day before marijuana was legalized in Canada. Aurora shares have plunged about 35% since putting in their record high that morning.
But investors say the drug's legalization in Canada is just the beginning. "We believe that the legalization in Canada offers a road map to invest in the companies that will form the basis of the legal cannabis industry in the coming years," said Jon Trauben, a managing partner at the cannabis-focused Altitude Investment Management.
Aurora shares will trade under the ticker "ACB."
Jeremy Berke contributed to this report.
Related Articles
Lifestyle: Meghan Markle has been cradling her baby bump on the royal tour, and people are loving it
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have arrived in Fiji for the second leg of their royal tour of the British Commonwealth. The Duchess of
Banker stabs his 29-year old wife 45 times, wrongly thinking she gave him HIV, but only got to 25 years in prison
This October, Khazamula Emmanuel Baloyi was only sentenced to 25 years in prison by the Gauteng High Court, Pretoria in the matter of the State
#10YearsALearner: Episode One features MI Abaga
Over the past few weeks, storied artiste manager, Godwin Tom, who is known for managing acts like MI Abaga, Dammy Krane, Naeto C, Wande Coal,
Most Watched VideosView all posts
Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?"
Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?" Watch and share ...after you laugh!
Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)
Remain Blessed for Worshipping with Me to give Glory to God.
Most Read NewsView all posts
BREAKING: APC Upholds Shehu Sani As Candidate For Kaduna Senatorial District
The All Progressives Congress (APC) National Appeal Committee has upheld and reaffirmed that Senator Shehu Sani remains the party's candidate for Kaduna Central Senatorial District
Police officers wives donate relief materials to IDPs in Edo
The Police Officers Wives Association (POWA) has donated relief materials to Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in Ohogua Community in Ovia North East Local Government Area,
Naira down to N364.33/$ in I&E window
By Elizabeth AdegbesanTHE, Naira, yesterday, depreciated to N364.33 per dollar in the Investors and Exporters (I&E) window even as the volume of dollars
Lifestyle: Maisie Williams says her teen years were especially difficult on 'Game of Thrones': 'The hormones are really flying'
Maisie Williams was only 12 when she auditioned for the role of Arya Stark on HBO's "Game of Thrones." She said her later
Bolt has slim chances in football, Says Ex-Australia coach Postecoglou
Former Australia coach, Ange Postecoglou has cast doubt on Usain Bolt’s hopes of re-inventing himself as a football player and earning a professional A-League contract
Breaking: Buhari speaks with Hauwa Liman’s father
President Muhammadu Buhari Tuesday spoke with Mohammed Liman, father of Hauwa Liman, the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) midwife who was slain by
Post Your Comment below: >>