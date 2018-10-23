Lifestyle: Meghan Markle has been cradling her baby bump on the royal tour, and people are loving it

- Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have arrived in Fiji for the second leg of their royal tour of the British Commonwealth.
- The Duchess of Sussex was spotted cradling her baby bump for a second time at a state banquet hosted by the President of Fiji.
- Fans can't get enough of Meghan's maternal instincts.
- Meghan and Harry's visit to Fiji is the first made by any member of the royal family since a military coup in 2006.
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, and her baby bump have all touched down in Fiji for the second leg of their 16-day royal tour.
The couple attended a grand welcoming ceremony on the Pacific archipelago, followed by a state dinner hosted by the President of Fiji. It was Meghan's first state dinner since becoming a royal, Evening Standard reports.
For the black-tie event, the duchess wore a bright blue Ginkgo Cape Dress, which is on sale for £1,095 ($1,420).
The caped dress clung tightly to Meghan's baby bump, which she was seen cradling gently.
Meghan Markle, who is a few weeks into her pregnancy, held her stomach as she arrived for a state dinner in Suva, Fiji, on Tuesday.(Ian Vogler - Pool/Getty Images)
It's not the first time Meghan's baby bump has melted hearts on the royal tour — on Monday, the duke and duchess took a stroll around Fraser Island in Queensland, Australia.
Meghan wore a casual maxi dress with a thigh slit, but kept one hand on her baby bump at all times.
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex walk along the picturesque Kingfisher Bay Jetty on October 22, 2018 in Fraser Island, Australia. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are on their official 16-day Autumn tour visiting cities in Australia, Fiji, Tonga and New Zealand.(Chris Jackson / Getty Images)
"The Duchess of Sussex craddling [sic] her baby bump made my day," one person wrote on Twitter.
"Is it weird that I'm obsessed with Meghan the Duchess of Sussex's baby bump?" wrote another.
Since starting the royal tour, Meghan — who is around four months pregnant — has cut back her schedule of engagements to rest, leaving Harry to attend some on his own.
Meghan and Harry's visit to Fiji is the first made by any member of the royal family since a military coup in 2006 saw its status as part of the British Commonwealth suspended.
The island nation was reinstated in 2014 following a democratic election.
The duke and duchess are now into their second week of the royal tour, which has seen them travel Australia and open the Invictus Games, an international sporting event for wounded and recovering veterans and active service people created by Prince Harry.
The couple will next travel to Tonga before returning to Australia for the closing ceremony of the Invictus Games and then round off their tour in New Zealand.
Related Articles
Lifestyle: Meghan Markle has been cradling her baby bump on the royal tour, and people are loving it
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have arrived in Fiji for the second leg of their royal tour of the British Commonwealth. The Duchess of
Banker stabs his 29-year old wife 45 times, wrongly thinking she gave him HIV, but only got to 25 years in prison
This October, Khazamula Emmanuel Baloyi was only sentenced to 25 years in prison by the Gauteng High Court, Pretoria in the matter of the State
#10YearsALearner: Episode One features MI Abaga
Over the past few weeks, storied artiste manager, Godwin Tom, who is known for managing acts like MI Abaga, Dammy Krane, Naeto C, Wande Coal,
Most Watched VideosView all posts
Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)
Remain Blessed for Worshipping with Me to give Glory to God.
Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?"
Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?" Watch and share ...after you laugh!
Most Read NewsView all posts
Man Loses Teeth As APC, PDP Youths Clash In Makurdi
Several supporters of the All Progressives Congress ( APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) were yesterday left injured in the aftermath of a clash
Atiku will defeat Buhari in 2019 – Rev. Mbaka
Join the "sabi" clique. Don't miss a thing, get the latest updates to fuel your conversation daily
Senator Murray-Bruce says Nigeria is on life support, urges Nigerians to vote for Atiku
Join the "sabi" clique. Don't miss a thing, get the latest updates to fuel your conversation daily
World Habitat Day : Okafor, Ijeoma Wada, others to be honoured
In commemoration of the United Nations World Habitat Day 2018, Chief Emmanuel Frank Okafor, the wife of a former governor of Kogi State, Mrs. Ijeoma
Alaafin of Oyo welcomes yet another set of twins with one of his young wives (photo)
It's celebration galore in the household of Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemi III, who recently welcomed yet another set of twins with one
Adichie says Melania Trump racist
Abuja – Acclaimed Nigerian author, Chimamanda Adichie has described United States First Lady, Melania Trump as racist. Adichie made the statement in a recent interview with
Post Your Comment below: >>