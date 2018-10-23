Celebration worldwide as former Arsenal manager, Arsene Wenger clocks 69

- Arsene Wenger clocked 69 and fans around the world showed him
- The Frenchman is the Arsenal's most decorated manager in their history
- Wenger spent 22-years at the club winning numerous trophies for them
- Ex-Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger turned 69 on Monday, October 22, and his loved ones around the world celebrated him.
Arsenal fans and legends world over sent felicitations to the Gunners' most decorated manager on his special day.
And interestingly enough the manager resigned after 22 years of service at the Emirates Stadium - a number that strangely coincides with the day he was born.
And what better way to celebrate one of football's finest coaches than his former team delivering an exhilarating 3-1 win against Leicester City on the very same day."Happy Birthday Arsene Wenger and I wish you many years and God's blessings," ex-Gunner and Super Eagle's veteran Nwankwo Kanu Tweeted.
According to Arsenal Shorts, Wenger first played professional club football in Strasbourg and was a natural defender under Alberto Mendez.
Among the many memorable moments in Wenger's illustrious career at Arsenal was when the ex-Monaco manager steered Gunners to the Champions League final in 2006.
However, fate would not have them win as the Gunners neared victory only to loose out in the dying minutes with the game dramatically changing after keeper Jans Lehman was sent off.
Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger made another quick stop to the dugout this last weekend after leading 'Mertesacker' World XI to a slim victory over 'Mertesacker' Hannover '96.
The Frenchman ended his 22-year reign as the Gunners manager at the end of last season against his will according to reports that came out of the Emirates Stadium.
