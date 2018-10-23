Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy

Meet young couple who recently graduated with PhDs, inspire internet users



- Tatenda Nyabvudzi and Tinashe Harry are a couple

- They graduated with PhDs together from the University of Fort Hare, South Africa

- Their story has inspired tweeps across South Africa

A couple at the University of Fort Hare recently served the ultimate relationship goals by graduating with PhDs together.

28-year-old Tatenda Nyabvudzi and 29-year-old Tinashe Harry both obtained doctorates in industrial psychology last week, Legit.ng gathered.

According to Twitter influencer, Sure Kamhunga, they are both from Zimbabwe and started dating in 2012.

