Meet young couple who recently graduated with PhDs, inspire internet users

- Tatenda Nyabvudzi and Tinashe Harry are a couple
- They graduated with PhDs together from the University of Fort Hare, South Africa
- Their story has inspired tweeps across South Africa
A couple at the University of Fort Hare recently served the ultimate relationship goals by graduating with PhDs together.
28-year-old Tatenda Nyabvudzi and 29-year-old Tinashe Harry both obtained doctorates in industrial psychology last week, Legit.ng gathered.
According to Twitter influencer, Sure Kamhunga, they are both from Zimbabwe and started dating in 2012.
They completed their traditional ceremonies in 2015. Kamhunga shared a photo of them smiling proudly at their graduation.
Tatenda and Tinashe's story warmed the hearts of many tweeps across South Africa. It has racked up over 2,700 likes and 400 retweets so far.
Tweeps called them an inspiration and wished them well in their future endeavours.
