Kano governor bags ‘best governor’ award few days after being accused of bribery

- Kano state governor has been given an award
- He was conferred with ‘Best governor in Infrastructure development’
- Recall that the governor had been recently accused of taking bribes in a viral video released by a news outlet
Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano state has been reportedly conferred with ‘Best governor in Infrastructure development’ award by LEAD Innovation.
Daily Trust reports that the award was presented to Governor Ganduje on Sunday, October 21 at the 10th LEAD Innovation Festival at Lagos Oriental Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos.
The governor expressed appreciation to the organizing committee of the event for honouring him with the award.
He also reeled out some achievements of his administration saying: “In the last three years, we managed to make significant strides towards implementing our development agenda to ensuring that Kano people enjoy the dividends of change.
“Not only that, development programmes are evenly spread across the state in terms of infrastructure development in the areas of road construction/rehabilitation, education, health, water supply, environmental protection, agriculture, economy etc.”
Speaking on the 10th LEAD Innovation Festival, the governor said: “The choice of this year’s festival theme: “Exploring Great Innovations building Institutions in Africa” is a clear testimony of the organizers’ vision to gingering all stakeholders in innovation towards achieving the goal of recognizing and encouraging innovators and entrepreneurs in different sectors of the African economy”.
Meanwhile, the viral videos showing Governor Ganduje collecting bribe has been described as part of calculated attempts to score political points against the governor by Senator Jibrin Barau.
Barau, who represents Kano North on the platform of the APC described the videos as fake and a way to smear the governor and prevent him from winning his second term bid in 2019.
Going further, he also accused a former governor of the state as being part of the sponsors of the viral videos.
