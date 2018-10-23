Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy

Breaking News

Home | News |

Shekau’s Boko Haram jihadists kill two near Chibok town



Boko Haram jihadists have killed two people in an attack on a village in northeast Nigeria near the town of Chibok, residents and a militia official told AFP Tuesday.

This screen grab image taken on January 2, 2018 from a video released on January 2, 2018 by Islamist group Boko Haram shows Boko Haram leader Abubakar Shekau speaking in his first video message in months amid a surge in violence casting doubt on the Nigerian government’s claim that the jihadist group is defeated.
Shekau’s message comes during an acceleration of Boko Haram attacks and just days after the jihadists killed 25 people outside Maiduguri, the birthplace of the Islamist insurgency. / AFP PHOTO

The jihadists, believed to be loyal to Boko Haram factional leader Abubakar Shekau, late Monday raided Mifah, seven kilometres from Chibok, where militants abducted more than 200 schoolgirls in 2014.

Boko Haram’s nine-year conflict has killed an estimated 27,000 people and displaced two million, creating a humanitarian crisis and spilling into Nigeria’s northern neighbours.

“They killed two people and looted the village before setting it on fire,” said David Bitrus, a civilian militia member fighting alongside the army, after the Mifah attack.

“The village has been reduced to ashes. Six people were injured in the attack,” he said.

The attack, which happened around 8 pm (1900 GMT), forced residents of the village to flee to Chibok.

“The gunmen came in a truck and on several motorcycles and began shooting in the village,” said Mifah resident Manasseh Amos.

“They took all our food and livestock and burnt the village. We have nothing left,” Amos said.

Troops were stationed in Chibok since the schoolgirls were abducted four years ago, but violent Boko Haram raids have continued in communities across Nigeria’s remote northeast.

Chibok lies close to Boko Haram’s Sambisa forest enclave from where the jihadists launch attacks on nearby villages.

In recent days Boko Haram militants have increasingly attacked civilian targets in the region.

Police deploy APC, anti-riot policemen in Delta community

On Saturday, the militants burnt down three neighbouring villages near the state capital Maiduguri in an overnight raid that left two people dead.

The raid came hours after the jihadists hacked to death 12 farmers working in their nearby fields.

On Thursday, Boko Haram fighters looted and burnt Kalli village near the town of Damboa after fighting off soldiers protecting it, according to local officials.

FG must stop lying about Boko Haram — ICC

Tags

No tags for this article

Post Your Comment below: >>
Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of nigerianewsgrio.com. nigerianewsgrio.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.
Loading...

About the Author:



Related Articles

0 News 23/10/2018 14:52:00 Yankari Game Reserve: ‎Abubakar woos Nigerians in diaspora to invest in Agriculture

Yankari Game Reserve: ‎Abubakar woos Nigerians in diaspora to invest in Agriculture

By Charles AgwamBauchi – The Governor of Bauchi state, Muhammed Abubakar has sought the intervention of Nigerians in diaspora to invest in agriculture, and tap

0 News 23/10/2018 14:53:00 Sanction vehicles without valid insurance cover — NIA

Sanction vehicles without valid insurance cover — NIA

The Nigerian Insurance Association (NIA) on Tuesday called for effective implementation of sanctions on vehicles plying highways without valid insurance cover. The Chairman of NIA, Mr

0 News 23/10/2018 14:54:00 Sen. Sani joins PRP

Sen. Sani joins PRP

Abuja – Sen. Shehu Sani (Kaduna Central) on Tuesday joined People’s Redemption Party (PRP), three days after he left the All Progressives Congress (APC).Shehu SaniSani Sani

Most Watched Videos

View all posts
0 Videos 12/11/2017 22:38:00 Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)

Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)

Remain Blessed for Worshipping with Me to give Glory to God.

0 Videos 09/11/2017 22:59:00 Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?"

Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?"

Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?" Watch and share ...after you laugh!



Most Read News

View all posts
0 News 19/10/2018 10:59:00 Remembering Those Bleeding Tales By King Owen-Cambel Ogu (I)

Remembering Those Bleeding Tales By King Owen-Cambel Ogu (I)

“If I were Nigeria,” my father said to me as we had a long-delayed conversation on the veranda of his single-storey house, “I will colonise

0 News 23/10/2018 12:54:00 Reps urge FG to avert erosion, fire disaster in Umunwanwa, Abia

Reps urge FG to avert erosion, fire disaster in Umunwanwa, Abia

The House of Representatives on Tuesday called on the Federal Government to avert erosion and fire disaster caused by petroleum pipeline explosion in Umunwanwa Umuopara

0 News 17/10/2018 23:25:00 Politics: The Secret Service is defending an agent who physically prevented a journalist from questioning Jared Kushner

Politics: The Secret Service is defending an agent who physically prevented a journalist from questioning Jared Kushner

The Secret Service said that one of its agents who was captured on video Tuesday physically blocking a reporter from questioning White House senior adviser

0 News 21/10/2018 03:08:00 Biafra: Atiku,  PDP must distance themselves from Kanu, Fani-Kayode’s claim -Arewa youths

Biafra: Atiku,  PDP must distance themselves from Kanu, Fani-Kayode’s claim -Arewa youths

A group,  the Arewa Youth Integrity Forum (AYIF) has called onThex presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party,  PDP,  Still Abubakar and the PDP to

0 News 23/10/2018 12:52:00 2019: Atiku won’t outsource Presidential powers to proxies if elected, group assures Nigerians

2019: Atiku won’t outsource Presidential powers to proxies if elected, group assures Nigerians

By Dirisu YakubuA group loyal to the Presidential aspiration of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, the Atikulating a New Nigeria

0 News 21/10/2018 19:30:00 Retire all Service Chiefs, Anglican Bishop urges Buhari

Retire all Service Chiefs, Anglican Bishop urges Buhari

By Peter OkutuAbakaliki—THE Bishop of Anglican Diocese of Afikpo, Ebonyi State, Rev. Paul Udogu, weekend, called on President Muhammadu Buhari to retire all the service

Most Watched Movies

cron