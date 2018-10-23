Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy

Breaking News

Home | News |

G7 says ‘many questions unanswered’ on Khashoggi murder



Saudi Arabia’s explanations so far about the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi leave “many questions unanswered”, G7 foreign ministers said Tuesday in a joint statement.

“Those responsible for the killing must be held to account. Saudi Arabia must put in place measures to ensure something like this can never happen again,” the statement said.

Jamal Khashoggi

The statement was agreed by the foreign ministers of Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United States, plus the high representative of the European Union.

In it, they “condemn in the strongest possible terms” the killing of Khashoggi.

After more than two weeks of near silence, Saudi Arabia on Saturday finally admitted that Khashoggi, 59, was killed in their Istanbul consulate.

A former royal family insider turned critic of the Saudi crown prince, Khashoggi disappeared after he entered the consulate on October 2 to collect a document for his upcoming marriage.

“The confirmation of Mr. Jamal Khashoggi’s death is a first step toward full transparency and accountability. However, the explanations offered leave many questions unanswered,” the G7 ministers said.

“We reiterate our expectation for a thorough, credible, transparent, and prompt investigation by Saudi Arabia, in full collaboration with the Turkish authorities, and a full and rigorous accounting of the circumstances surrounding Mr. Khashoggi’s death.

“Those responsible for the killing must be held to account. Saudi Arabia must put in place measures to ensure something like this can never happen again.”

British Prime Minister Theresa May’s spokesman separately described as “deeply disturbing” reports that parts of Khashoggi’s body have been found in Istanbul.

“We are aware of the reports. They are deeply disturbing,” the spokesman said.

“Our thoughts are with the family of Jamal Khashoggi, for whom they must have been particularly distressing.

“The location of Mr Khashoggi’s body is just one of the questions we need answers to and as such we await the full results of the Turkish investigation.”

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday said that the “savage murder” was meticulously planned, demanding that all those linked to the killing face punishment.

Tags

No tags for this article

Post Your Comment below: >>
Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of nigerianewsgrio.com. nigerianewsgrio.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.
Loading...

About the Author:



Related Articles

0 News 23/10/2018 14:52:00 Yankari Game Reserve: ‎Abubakar woos Nigerians in diaspora to invest in Agriculture

Yankari Game Reserve: ‎Abubakar woos Nigerians in diaspora to invest in Agriculture

By Charles AgwamBauchi – The Governor of Bauchi state, Muhammed Abubakar has sought the intervention of Nigerians in diaspora to invest in agriculture, and tap

0 News 23/10/2018 14:53:00 Sanction vehicles without valid insurance cover — NIA

Sanction vehicles without valid insurance cover — NIA

The Nigerian Insurance Association (NIA) on Tuesday called for effective implementation of sanctions on vehicles plying highways without valid insurance cover. The Chairman of NIA, Mr

0 News 23/10/2018 14:54:00 Sen. Sani joins PRP

Sen. Sani joins PRP

Abuja – Sen. Shehu Sani (Kaduna Central) on Tuesday joined People’s Redemption Party (PRP), three days after he left the All Progressives Congress (APC).Shehu SaniSani Sani

Most Watched Videos

View all posts
0 Videos 12/11/2017 22:38:00 Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)

Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)

Remain Blessed for Worshipping with Me to give Glory to God.

0 Videos 09/11/2017 22:59:00 Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?"

Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?"

Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?" Watch and share ...after you laugh!



Most Read News

View all posts
0 News 19/10/2018 06:46:00 Buhari assures envoys of stronger ties, lauds S/Arabia’s immigration policies

Buhari assures envoys of stronger ties, lauds S/Arabia’s immigration policies

Join the "sabi" clique. Don't miss a thing, get the latest updates to fuel your conversation daily

0 News 20/10/2018 07:15:00 It is an embarrassment being called an actress - Veteran actress Victoria Inyama

It is an embarrassment being called an actress - Veteran actress Victoria Inyama

While many aspiring and celebrity actresses are proud of what they do, veteran Nollywood actress, Victoria Inyama feels it is an embarrassment to be called

0 News 17/10/2018 05:12:00 UniAbuja, UI top YIAGA AFRICA’s university youth affirmative debate

UniAbuja, UI top YIAGA AFRICA’s university youth affirmative debate

- Universities of Abuja and Ibadan emerge joint top winners at the grand finale of the University debate competition- The two universities emerged at the

0 News 21/10/2018 06:51:00 Pulse Blogger [Sports ]: Downward trend of the German football team

Pulse Blogger [Sports ]: Downward trend of the German football team

Join the "sabi" clique. Don't miss a thing, get the latest updates to fuel your conversation daily

0 News 20/10/2018 05:03:00 I’ll continue to hold former president Jonathan in high esteem – President Buhari

I’ll continue to hold former president Jonathan in high esteem – President Buhari

President Buhari has said that he would continue to hold former president Goodluck Jonathan in high esteem for accepting defeat at the 2015 presidential election

0 News 21/10/2018 19:17:00 I am still running for senate, will announce my new party in 2 days – Senator Shehu Sani

I am still running for senate, will announce my new party in 2 days – Senator Shehu Sani

Senator Shehu Sani who resigned from the APC, has vowed to seek re-election as the Senator representing Kaduna Central in the senate. He took to social media

Most Watched Movies

cron