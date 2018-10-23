G7 says ‘many questions unanswered’ on Khashoggi murder

Saudi Arabia’s explanations so far about the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi leave “many questions unanswered”, G7 foreign ministers said Tuesday in a joint statement.
“Those responsible for the killing must be held to account. Saudi Arabia must put in place measures to ensure something like this can never happen again,” the statement said.
The statement was agreed by the foreign ministers of Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United States, plus the high representative of the European Union.
In it, they “condemn in the strongest possible terms” the killing of Khashoggi.
After more than two weeks of near silence, Saudi Arabia on Saturday finally admitted that Khashoggi, 59, was killed in their Istanbul consulate.
A former royal family insider turned critic of the Saudi crown prince, Khashoggi disappeared after he entered the consulate on October 2 to collect a document for his upcoming marriage.
“The confirmation of Mr. Jamal Khashoggi’s death is a first step toward full transparency and accountability. However, the explanations offered leave many questions unanswered,” the G7 ministers said.
“We reiterate our expectation for a thorough, credible, transparent, and prompt investigation by Saudi Arabia, in full collaboration with the Turkish authorities, and a full and rigorous accounting of the circumstances surrounding Mr. Khashoggi’s death.
“Those responsible for the killing must be held to account. Saudi Arabia must put in place measures to ensure something like this can never happen again.”
British Prime Minister Theresa May’s spokesman separately described as “deeply disturbing” reports that parts of Khashoggi’s body have been found in Istanbul.
“We are aware of the reports. They are deeply disturbing,” the spokesman said.
“Our thoughts are with the family of Jamal Khashoggi, for whom they must have been particularly distressing.
“The location of Mr Khashoggi’s body is just one of the questions we need answers to and as such we await the full results of the Turkish investigation.”
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday said that the “savage murder” was meticulously planned, demanding that all those linked to the killing face punishment.
Related Articles
Yankari Game Reserve: Abubakar woos Nigerians in diaspora to invest in Agriculture
By Charles AgwamBauchi – The Governor of Bauchi state, Muhammed Abubakar has sought the intervention of Nigerians in diaspora to invest in agriculture, and tap
Sanction vehicles without valid insurance cover — NIA
The Nigerian Insurance Association (NIA) on Tuesday called for effective implementation of sanctions on vehicles plying highways without valid insurance cover. The Chairman of NIA, Mr
Sen. Sani joins PRP
Abuja – Sen. Shehu Sani (Kaduna Central) on Tuesday joined People’s Redemption Party (PRP), three days after he left the All Progressives Congress (APC).Shehu SaniSani Sani
Most Watched VideosView all posts
Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)
Remain Blessed for Worshipping with Me to give Glory to God.
Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?"
Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?" Watch and share ...after you laugh!
Most Read NewsView all posts
Buhari assures envoys of stronger ties, lauds S/Arabia’s immigration policies
Join the "sabi" clique. Don't miss a thing, get the latest updates to fuel your conversation daily
It is an embarrassment being called an actress - Veteran actress Victoria Inyama
While many aspiring and celebrity actresses are proud of what they do, veteran Nollywood actress, Victoria Inyama feels it is an embarrassment to be called
UniAbuja, UI top YIAGA AFRICA’s university youth affirmative debate
- Universities of Abuja and Ibadan emerge joint top winners at the grand finale of the University debate competition- The two universities emerged at the
Pulse Blogger [Sports ]: Downward trend of the German football team
Join the "sabi" clique. Don't miss a thing, get the latest updates to fuel your conversation daily
I’ll continue to hold former president Jonathan in high esteem – President Buhari
President Buhari has said that he would continue to hold former president Goodluck Jonathan in high esteem for accepting defeat at the 2015 presidential election
I am still running for senate, will announce my new party in 2 days – Senator Shehu Sani
Senator Shehu Sani who resigned from the APC, has vowed to seek re-election as the Senator representing Kaduna Central in the senate. He took to social media
Post Your Comment below: >>