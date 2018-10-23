Davido blows hot, attacks Kemi Olunloyo for interfering in his relationship with Chioma

Pop music star, David Adeleke, a.k.a Davido has finally responded to Kemi Olunloyo’s continuous insinuations that his celebrated relationship with Chioma has ended over infidelity issues.
Davido who has since kept silent on the matter after controversial journalist, Kemi Olunloyo declared that Chioma broke up with him because he was expecting another child from a third babymama, lost his temper as he hurled insults on her when she once again said he was trying so hard to get over the emotional trauma.
“Close pals tell me Davido is trying hard to relax from the Chioma heartbreak by taking Jacuzzi baths for relaxation and posting several belated pictures in jets, parties etc. A close pal, D.B says he will be announcing soon that he has left the relationship and is moving on”, Kemi Olunloyo wrote.
Obviously pissed at Olunloyo’s guts, the ‘Dami Duro’ crooner replied her with insults.
Man,30, rapes 3-year-old girl in Ogun
“Old ass woman needs some dick. I can tell it’s been a while, you’re quite rusty down there, and it needs oiling”, Davido responded.”
Hurt by Davido’s choice of words to insult her, Olunloyo responded saying she was going to report him to his father, Deji Adeleke, whom she claimed is her childhood friend.
“I’m in tears as Davido says I need a dick! I’m calling Deji now to report him. DejiAdeleke is a childhood classmate back in the days aka Davido’s father. Omo rada rada being rude to me! His Illiterate fans don’t understand Journalism”, she replied.
Related Articles
Infantino’s plans for new global tournaments back on FIFA agenda
Manchester (UK) – FIFA president Gianni Infantino’s plans for two new global tournaments are back on the agenda at the governing body with football officials
FIFA remembers late Yekini, says USA 94 celebration will live on in World Cup folklore
Abuja – World football governing body FIFA and the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) on Tuesday took to Twitter to pay post-humous respect to late
Klopp looks to Liverpool fans to inspire his players in Europe
Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp has called on the Anfield crowd to make the difference during his side’s Champions League clash at home to Red Star
Most Watched VideosView all posts
Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)
Remain Blessed for Worshipping with Me to give Glory to God.
Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?"
Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?" Watch and share ...after you laugh!
Most Read NewsView all posts
I am still running for senate, will announce my new party in 2 days – Senator Shehu Sani
Senator Shehu Sani who resigned from the APC, has vowed to seek re-election as the Senator representing Kaduna Central in the senate. He took to social media
Lifestyle: Here's why you should never put vodka in the freezer, according to the creator of Grey Goose
Shutterstock Putting your vodka in the freezer is a big mistake, according to the creator of Grey Goose, Francois Thibault. Thibault stipulated that keeping
7-year-old girl found dead in uncovered manhole at Ashaiman
Join the "sabi" clique. Don't miss a thing, get the latest updates to fuel your conversation daily
Breaking|Senator Magnus Abe dumps APC for PDP
Rivers Senator, Magnus Abe has reportedly dumped the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC for the Opposition Peoples Democratic Party, PDP. Confirming this development, Political Commentator and
Buhari hosts oil and gas investor Leemon Ikpea at state house
Join the "sabi" clique. Don't miss a thing, get the latest updates to fuel your conversation daily
Nollywood producer, Chris Ekejimbe dies after receiving overdose malaria drugs
By Benjamin NjokuPractitioners in the Nigerian movie industry were thrown into another mourning mood Saturday, as they lost one of their prominent members, Chris
Post Your Comment below: >>