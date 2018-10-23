Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy

Davido blows hot, attacks Kemi Olunloyo for interfering in his relationship with Chioma



Pop music star, David Adeleke, a.k.a Davido has finally responded to Kemi Olunloyo’s  continuous insinuations that his celebrated relationship with Chioma has ended over infidelity issues.

Davido who has since kept silent on the matter after controversial journalist, Kemi Olunloyo declared that Chioma broke up with him because he was expecting another child from a third babymama, lost his temper as he hurled insults on her when she once again said he was trying so hard to get over the emotional trauma.

Kemi Olunloyo

“Close pals tell me Davido is trying hard to relax from the Chioma heartbreak by taking Jacuzzi baths for relaxation and posting several belated pictures in jets, parties etc. A close pal, D.B says he will be announcing soon that he has left the relationship and is moving on”, Kemi Olunloyo wrote.

Obviously pissed at Olunloyo’s guts, the ‘Dami Duro’ crooner replied her with insults.

Man,30, rapes 3-year-old girl in Ogun

“Old ass woman needs some dick. I can tell it’s been a while, you’re quite rusty down there, and it needs oiling”, Davido responded.”

Hurt by Davido’s choice of words to insult her, Olunloyo responded saying she was going to report him to his father, Deji Adeleke, whom she claimed is her childhood friend.

“I’m in tears as Davido says I need a dick! I’m calling Deji now to report him. DejiAdeleke is a childhood classmate back in the days aka Davido’s father. Omo rada rada being rude to me! His Illiterate fans don’t understand Journalism”, she replied.

