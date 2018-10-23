Court summons Taraba APC gubernatorial candidate

By Femi Bolaji
Jalingo – A Federal High Court in Jalingo has directed the issuance of summons of appearance to the gubernatorial candidate of the All Progressive Congress, APC in Taraba state, Sani Danladi for failure to appear before the court.
Danladi alongside a lawmaker in the state assembly, Mark Useni and a former Minister of Labour and Productivity, Joel Ikenya are facing a two count charge of conspiracy and violation of financial regulation preferred against them by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFFC.
The trial which was attended on Tuesday by the first and second defendant, Mark Useni and Joel Ikenya was however stalled by the absence of the third defendant, Sani Danladi whose counsel was present.
The Prosecuting Counsel, Ahmed Muntakar noted that the absence of Danladi was a major impediment to the progress of the case and prayed the court to issue a summons in line with the provision of Section 113 and 114 of the Administrative of Criminal Justice Act 2015 to the defendant against next sitting.
According to him ” we have used all mechanisms to ensure that we reach him but we were unable to and that was why we prayed the court to issue a summons for him to appear before the court.”
Minister tells court how over N2bn was spent on 292 water projects
Counsel to the Danladi, Yakubu Maikasuwa explained that the defendant was not notified and served the charge to appear before the court.
He said, “the defendant was on administrative bail and was supposed to be notified that the matter was coming up before the court. In criminal trials such as this, he needed to be served a copy of the charge.
“He is not aware of today’s date and has not been served the copy of the charge and that is why he is not in court today.”
In his ruling, the presiding Judge, Justice Stephen Daniel Pam ordered the issuance of summons to the third accused person, Sani Danladi for his appearance before the court in next sitting slated for December 5, 2018.
NORTH CENTRAL: Smooth coasting for Lalong, Useni, Ortom, Jime; Dina Melaye survives in Kogi
Related Articles
Infantino’s plans for new global tournaments back on FIFA agenda
Manchester (UK) – FIFA president Gianni Infantino’s plans for two new global tournaments are back on the agenda at the governing body with football officials
FIFA remembers late Yekini, says USA 94 celebration will live on in World Cup folklore
Abuja – World football governing body FIFA and the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) on Tuesday took to Twitter to pay post-humous respect to late
Klopp looks to Liverpool fans to inspire his players in Europe
Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp has called on the Anfield crowd to make the difference during his side’s Champions League clash at home to Red Star
Most Watched VideosView all posts
Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?"
Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?" Watch and share ...after you laugh!
Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)
Remain Blessed for Worshipping with Me to give Glory to God.
Most Read NewsView all posts
Wtf is a 'complete protein'?
Join the "sabi" clique. Don't miss a thing, get the latest updates to fuel your conversation daily
AfDB approves $10m for capital market operations, energy infrastructure
By Ediri EjohThe African Development Bank (AfDB) says it has approved $10 million to accelerate Nigeria’s infrastructure investment needs, including power and energy infrastructure sectors. Akinwunmi
Ahmed Musa says his goal against Libya a birthday gift
Super Eagles forward Ahmed Musa has revealed that his goal in the 3-2 win against Libya is a birthday gift.Musa was on target alongside Odion
Buhari hosts oil and gas investor Leemon Ikpea at state house
Join the "sabi" clique. Don't miss a thing, get the latest updates to fuel your conversation daily
Panic as cultists murder Rivers monarch, behead 2 others
By Davies Iheamnachor PORT HARCOURT—The killing of the Paramount Ruler of Elibrada community in Emohua Local Government Area of Rivers State, Eze Oha Augustine Amadionu, Monday
Post Your Comment below: >>