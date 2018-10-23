Sen. Sani joins PRP

Abuja – Sen. Shehu Sani (Kaduna Central) on Tuesday joined People’s Redemption Party (PRP), three days after he left the All Progressives Congress (APC). Shehu Sani Sani

Sani made this known in a statement by his Special Adviser, Political and Ideology, Mr Suleiman Ahmed, in Abuja.

He said that “It has become impossible for the senator to continue to co-habit with reactionaries and their perfidious and inimical style of politics.

“Sen. Sani maintains the highest respect and honour for President Muhammadu Buhari. However, we prefer to live in a Cottage of Honour than a mansion of shame.

“Sen. Shehu Sani has returned to the PRP. PRP represents our socialist revolutionary ideology.

“Sen. Sani is now free from the toxicity and infamy APC existentially represents. We left the APC for the emperors and their lackeys.”

Confirming the development to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in an interview, the Kaduna State Chairman of the party, Dr Tom Maiyashi, said the lawmaker is now a member of the party.

Maiyashi said the lawmaker had been duly registered and offered membership card of the party.

He stressed that “Sen. Shehu Sani has registered with the party and his ward is Kaduna South.’’

NAN reports that Sani on Sunday resigned from the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The lawmaker announced this in a letter addressed to the APC Chairman, Ward 6, Tudun Wada North, Kaduna State and obtained by NAN.

The letter, dated Oct. 19, signed by the lawmaker and copied to the national chairman of the party, Mr Adams Oshiomhole, however, did not state which party he would defect to.

NAN also reports that the party’s appeal committee had affirmed Sen. Shehu Sani as candidate representing Kaduna Central after he was issued automatic ticket by the National Working Committee (NWC).

However, his name was substituted with Mr Uba Sani, an aide to the Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-rufai.

Uba Sani, Special Adviser to Elrufai on Political Matters, was declared winner of the primary election conducted in Kaduna on Oct. 6 for the Kaduna Central Senatorial ticket, by Chairman Primary Election Committee, Matthew Iduoriyekemwen.

Sen. Shehu Sani, however, did not participate in the election because he had been offered automatic ticket by the national body of the party.

Following the election, Sen. Sani, in a statement by his Special Assistant Media, Abdulsamad Amadi, said the process was ‘illegal’.

NAN further reports that the lawmaker had been having running battle with Gov. El-rufai, on the latest development and his defection may not be unconnected to it.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had given political parties Oct. 18 as deadline for submission of candidates’ lists for the National Assembly and state houses of assembly elections. (NAN)