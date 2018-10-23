Yankari Game Reserve: ‎Abubakar woos Nigerians in diaspora to invest in Agriculture

By Charles Agwam
Bauchi – The Governor of Bauchi state, Muhammed Abubakar has sought the intervention of Nigerians in diaspora to invest in agriculture, and tap into vast arable land mass spanning 49,119 square metres of the state.
He made the call when he played host to Nigerians in diaspora at the Yankari Game Reserve during the weekend.
Amongst other things, the Governor said Bauchi state is a Haven for investors, especially in agriculture given the large arable land it possesses.
According to the Governor, “Bauchi state is unarguably one of the few states in Nigeria where investors can confidently invest with the assurance of getting returns on their investments.
“Bauchi has a population of over 7.3 million agile people and vast arable land spanning over 49,119 square metres. Bauchi, despite its location in the northeast, has experienced peace in the last 3 years since we came on board which is why tourists, without hindrance keep trooping in to enjoy our tourists centers”.
He added that plans are underway to embark on massive irrigation projects across the state to enable farming activities to continue during the dry season while noting that the state government under his leadership has purchased over 500 tractors and power tillers to boost agriculture in the state.
Speaking on behalf of Nigerians in diaspora, leader of the delegation and Senior Special Assistant to the President on Diaspora, Abike Dabiri Erewa said they were in Bauchi to visit the popular Yankari Game Reserve and to find investment opportunities in the state.
“We are here in Bauchi to visit Yankari Game Reserve and to consider investment opportunities in the state. And, from all we have seen, Bauchi has a lot of investment opportunities to consider.
“My team will work on all options available to them, especially with regards to agriculture to create jobs for our teeming youths. This will create a ripple effect to stem the unrest in neighbouring states of the northeast” the leader of the delegation said.
Highlights of the event include; cultural dance by various groups, presentation of gifts, visits to Wikki warm spring, Government House among other exciting activities.
