Champions League: Paulo Dybala scores as Juventus defeat Man United at Old Trafford



- Argentina international Paulo Dybala scored the only goal that handed Juventus victory over Man United

- He converted a poor clearance from Chris Smalling to put the ball at the back of the net in the 17th minute

- They sit atop of Group H table with nine points from three games ahead of their second leg encounter against the Red Devils at the Allianz Arena

Manchester United suffered their first Champions League defeat after losing 1-0 to Italian League side Juventus at Old Trafford on Tuesday, October 23.

Paulo Dybala opened scoring for the visitors in the 17th minute after benefiting from a Chris Smalling's weak attempt to clear Cristiano Ronaldo's cross from the left flank.

The Old Lady got the game off to a pressing start after Marcus Rashford fouled Alex Sandro in the first 60 seconds of the game.

Post Your Comment below: >>
Most Watched Movies

