Champions League: Paulo Dybala scores as Juventus defeat Man United at Old Trafford

- Argentina international Paulo Dybala scored the only goal that handed Juventus victory over Man United

- He converted a poor clearance from Chris Smalling to put the ball at the back of the net in the 17th minute

- They sit atop of Group H table with nine points from three games ahead of their second leg encounter against the Red Devils at the Allianz Arena

Manchester United suffered their first Champions League defeat after losing 1-0 to Italian League side Juventus at Old Trafford on Tuesday, October 23.

Paulo Dybala opened scoring for the visitors in the 17th minute after benefiting from a Chris Smalling's weak attempt to clear Cristiano Ronaldo's cross from the left flank.

The Old Lady got the game off to a pressing start after Marcus Rashford fouled Alex Sandro in the first 60 seconds of the game.

Jose Mourinho's men finally made an attempt in the game through a Juan Mata's cross, but it went straight into the hands of Wojciech Szczesny after taking few minutes to settle into the game.

The defeat now means that the Red Devils remains second on Group H table with four points after winning their first and drawing their second group games respectively.

Despite enjoying the full compliment of their fans, United were not confident in front of goal as they were only able to record two shots on target.

Meanwhile, they will hope they can return to winning ways when they travel to Turin for the second leg of the meeting in a bid to reach the second round of the competition.

In the other Group H game, Young Boys held Valencia to a 1-1 draw in one of the early kickoffs at the Stade de Suisse Wankdorf.

Source: Legit.ng