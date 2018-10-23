Champions League: Paulo Dybala scores as Juventus defeat Man United at Old Trafford

- Argentina international Paulo Dybala scored the only goal that handed Juventus victory over Man United
- He converted a poor clearance from Chris Smalling to put the ball at the back of the net in the 17th minute
- They sit atop of Group H table with nine points from three games ahead of their second leg encounter against the Red Devils at the Allianz Arena
Manchester United suffered their first Champions League defeat after losing 1-0 to Italian League side Juventus at Old Trafford on Tuesday, October 23.
Paulo Dybala opened scoring for the visitors in the 17th minute after benefiting from a Chris Smalling's weak attempt to clear Cristiano Ronaldo's cross from the left flank.
The Old Lady got the game off to a pressing start after Marcus Rashford fouled Alex Sandro in the first 60 seconds of the game.
Jose Mourinho's men finally made an attempt in the game through a Juan Mata's cross, but it went straight into the hands of Wojciech Szczesny after taking few minutes to settle into the game.
The defeat now means that the Red Devils remains second on Group H table with four points after winning their first and drawing their second group games respectively.
Despite enjoying the full compliment of their fans, United were not confident in front of goal as they were only able to record two shots on target.
Meanwhile, they will hope they can return to winning ways when they travel to Turin for the second leg of the meeting in a bid to reach the second round of the competition.
In the other Group H game, Young Boys held Valencia to a 1-1 draw in one of the early kickoffs at the Stade de Suisse Wankdorf.
Source: Legit.ng
Related Articles
Infantino’s plans for new global tournaments back on FIFA agenda
Manchester (UK) – FIFA president Gianni Infantino’s plans for two new global tournaments are back on the agenda at the governing body with football officials
FIFA remembers late Yekini, says USA 94 celebration will live on in World Cup folklore
Abuja – World football governing body FIFA and the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) on Tuesday took to Twitter to pay post-humous respect to late
Klopp looks to Liverpool fans to inspire his players in Europe
Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp has called on the Anfield crowd to make the difference during his side’s Champions League clash at home to Red Star
Most Watched VideosView all posts
Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?"
Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?" Watch and share ...after you laugh!
Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)
Remain Blessed for Worshipping with Me to give Glory to God.
Most Read NewsView all posts
FGGC principal, Dr Owolabi retires, stakeholders extol virtues
By Oghenefego Obaebor The Principal, Federal Government Girls College, (FGGC), Sagamu, Dr Agnes Owolabi has retired. She retired from the federal civil service after serving meritoriously for
APO: International day of the girl takeover
This October across the world, girls stepped into the shoes of Ambassadors, Mayors, heads of educational institutions, and business leaders to show that girls can
Chelsea manager makes surprise statement about Mourinho which could anger Blues fans
- Sarri says Mourinho should be given more respect for his achievement - His comments comes in the wake of abusive chants made by Chelsea
Obaseki commiserates with Josiah Ohiwerei’s family, salutes contributions to state’s devt
The Edo State Governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki, has commiserated with the Ohiwerei family over the passing of the former Deputy Speaker of old Bendel State
Lifestyle: More than half of parents in the US think the flu shots cause the flu — here's why that's wrong
A Florida hospital surveyed 700 US parents and found that more than half thought the flu shot caused flu. That's a myth: The
Nigerian prince releases pre-wedding photos, set to marry two women same day in Delta
Wonders shall never end as a Nigerian man has taken to his social media handle to reveal he is set to marry two women on
Post Your Comment below: >>