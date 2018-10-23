Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy

UCL: Silva’s volley helps Man City hammer Shakhtar Donetsk in Ukraine



- Man City hammered Shakhtar Donetsk 3-0 in a Group F Champions League showdown

- David Silva netted a volley and Laporte added the second with thumping header as Man City finished the first 2-0

- Super-sub Bernardo Silva made it 3-0 in the second-half after replacing Kevin De Bruyne

Manchester City defeated home side Shakhtar Donetsk 3-0 in a Group F Champions League cracker on Tuesday, October 23, courtesy of David Silva, Aymeric Laporte and Bernardo Silva goals.

The encounter at the Metalist Oblast Sports Complex, saw the Pep Guardiola tutored-side took the lead after 30 minutes, via their Spanish playmaker, who hammed home a volley with a decent technique with Shakhtar Donetsk’s defence line struggling to clear their lines.

After the opener, the Citizens kept the pressure and on the 35 minute they were rewarded with another goal after Laporte rose highest to nod home a Kevin De Bruyne corner.

