UCL: Silva’s volley helps Man City hammer Shakhtar Donetsk in Ukraine

Manchester City defeated home side Shakhtar Donetsk 3-0 in a Group F Champions League cracker on Tuesday, October 23, courtesy of David Silva, Aymeric Laporte and Bernardo Silva goals.

The encounter at the Metalist Oblast Sports Complex, saw the Pep Guardiola tutored-side took the lead after 30 minutes, via their Spanish playmaker, who hammed home a volley with a decent technique with Shakhtar Donetsk’s defence line struggling to clear their lines.

After the opener, the Citizens kept the pressure and on the 35 minute they were rewarded with another goal after Laporte rose highest to nod home a Kevin De Bruyne corner.

Indeed , Laporte's goal ensured Man City were in complete total control of the Group F tie, with Shakhtar offering next to nothing as half time approached.

On the 42 minute, Shakhtar nearly had an opportunity to stage a comeback from a corner, but the cross flew past the face of goal without a Shakhtar player on sight to apply the final touch.

After the missed opportunity, Man City held on to see the first stanza end on the high despite missing a third goal in the added time.

Brazil star Gabriel Jesus added too much bend on his goal attempt ended a yard off target. As the Citizens have settled for a 2-0 lead away from home.

UCL: Silva’s volley helps Man City hammer Shakhtar Donetsk 3-0 in Ukraine

In the second stanza, Man City continued from where they left off as Riyad Mahrez and David Silva held sway in the midfield.

Despite catalogue of misses Man City finally got their third goal of the night on the 70 minute after super sub Bernardo Silva, who replaced Kevin De Bruyne scored just after two minutes to put the game beyond Shakhtar.

Man City had other glorious chances to increase the goals tally, while their host also had theirs, but none of them counted as the match ended 3-0 in favour of the Premier League champions.

