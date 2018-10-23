Trouble in paradise as IK Ogbonna's wife throws shade on social media

It's been a roller coaster ride for many fans concerned about the nature of relationship between Nollywood actor, IK Ogbonna and his possibly estranged wife, Sonia.

Since the couple hinted with their cryptic posts on social media that there might be trouble in paradise, it's been from one shade to another. First, Sonia who is currently having the time of her life in Paris, shared a photo of her ring-less finger, suggesting that she's probably back on the market.

IK Ogbonna who already asked trolls to mind their business and worry about the upcoming elections also reacted to the photo of the ring-less finger by sharing a post where he stated the characteristics of a genuine relationship.

As fans are hoping that the parents of one sort out their differences and come back together, Sonia doesn't seem to be done venting and speaking her mind. In a recent post, the ivory beauty seemed to be throwing shade where she revealed that he was 'too busy feeding ill thoughts, bad wishes and rotten emotions.'

Despite the fact that Sonia has asked people to mind their business, she seems to be intentionally putting it in everyone's face and having them try to analyse what the problem is between her and her husband by sharing these cryptic messages on social media.

Ik on the other hand seemed to have moved on and is dishing serious fine boy goals on his Instagram page.

Hopefully, it gets better for both of them.

