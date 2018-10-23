Take note: Nigeria to experience hot, dry weather on Wednesday, October 24

- NiMet has predicted partly cloudy, hot and dry weather conditions with chances of thunderstorms over most parts of the country

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted partly cloudy, hot and dry weather conditions with chances of thunderstorms over most parts of the country on Wednesday.

NiMet’s Weather Outlook by its Central Forecast Office (CFO) on Tuesday, October 23, predicted partly cloudy morning over the central cities with day and night temperatures of 29 to 37 and 14 to 26 degrees celsius respectively.

It also predicted prospects of scattered thunderstorm and accompanying rain showers over Benue, Kogi, Taraba, Parts of Adamawa, Abuja, Nassarawa, southern Kaduna, Niger and Kwara states during the afternoon and evening hours.

The agency predicted that northern states would experience predominantly hot, dry and sunny weather conditions with day and night temperatures of 34 to 40 and 16 to 23 degrees Celsius respectively.

According to NiMet, Southern States will have prospects of thunderstorm activities in the morning over the southeast coastal cities of Port Harcourt, Calabar, Bayelsa, and Akwa Ibom region.

“Thunderstorm activities should extend over a wider area of coastal and inland cities in the afternoon and evening hours with day and night temperatures of 30 to 32 and 22 to 25 degrees celsius respectively.

“There are prospects of some rainfall activities across the country within the next 24 hours,” NiMet predicted.

