Presidency reacts to Nnamdi Kanu’s threat to return to Nigeria with hell



The presidency has described Nnamdi Kanu’s threat to return to Nigeria with hell as mere threat and urged Nigerians not to worry.

In a statement by Garba Shehu who is the senior special assistant to the president on media and publicity on Tuesday, October 23, the presidency said its relationship with other countries remain strong.

The statement reads: “The Presidency wishes to restate that Nigeria under President Muhammadu Buhari is strong enough to defend its territory against any threat, assuring all Nigerians that there is no reason to worry about the hollow outburst by Nnamdi Kanu, the disputed leader of IPOB on returning to the country “with hell’’.

“Instead, we see the re-enactment of his bizarre, episodic threat as a mere distraction which will not be allowed to detract from the existing cordial relationships between Nigeria and other countries.

“The Buhari administration is in constant touch with other friendly nations and has the best assurances that they would continue to reciprocate the respect Nigeria has for the sovereignty of their nations.”

Source: Legit.ng

