Presidency reacts to Nnamdi Kanu’s threat to return to Nigeria with hell

The presidency has described Nnamdi Kanu’s threat to return to Nigeria with hell as mere threat and urged Nigerians not to worry.
In a statement by Garba Shehu who is the senior special assistant to the president on media and publicity on Tuesday, October 23, the presidency said its relationship with other countries remain strong.
The statement reads: “The Presidency wishes to restate that Nigeria under President Muhammadu Buhari is strong enough to defend its territory against any threat, assuring all Nigerians that there is no reason to worry about the hollow outburst by Nnamdi Kanu, the disputed leader of IPOB on returning to the country “with hell’’.
“Instead, we see the re-enactment of his bizarre, episodic threat as a mere distraction which will not be allowed to detract from the existing cordial relationships between Nigeria and other countries.
“The Buhari administration is in constant touch with other friendly nations and has the best assurances that they would continue to reciprocate the respect Nigeria has for the sovereignty of their nations.”
Source: Legit.ng
Related Articles
Infantino’s plans for new global tournaments back on FIFA agenda
Manchester (UK) – FIFA president Gianni Infantino’s plans for two new global tournaments are back on the agenda at the governing body with football officials
FIFA remembers late Yekini, says USA 94 celebration will live on in World Cup folklore
Abuja – World football governing body FIFA and the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) on Tuesday took to Twitter to pay post-humous respect to late
Klopp looks to Liverpool fans to inspire his players in Europe
Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp has called on the Anfield crowd to make the difference during his side’s Champions League clash at home to Red Star
Most Watched VideosView all posts
Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)
Remain Blessed for Worshipping with Me to give Glory to God.
Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?"
Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?" Watch and share ...after you laugh!
Most Read NewsView all posts
Buhari hosts oil and gas investor Leemon Ikpea at state house
Join the "sabi" clique. Don't miss a thing, get the latest updates to fuel your conversation daily
Disregard for sanctity of human life is unacceptable, Buhari reacts to Kaduna killings
President Muhammadu Buhari on Sunady condemned the recent killings of 55 persons as a result of communal violence in Kasuwan Magani, Kaduna State, saying that
2019: International media query emergence of Atiku over suspicious source of wealth
International media organisations have queried the emergence of the Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar over alleged questionable source of
Famous Nigerian video director survives robbery attack in Lagos, shares photos on Instagram
Talented Nigeria video director identified as Dr Nell (@drnell_pixel) on Instagram, is thanking God after surviving a robbery attack. This unfortunate incident happened while he
Calabar ponzi operator nabbed over N1bn fraud
By Ike Uchechukwu CALABAR—The Zone 6 Police Headquarters, Calabar, Cross River State capital, was turned into a mini-carnival yesterday, as “investors” in a Swiss Gold Ponzi
Most corrupt people ‘re found in govt – Falana
By Johnbosco AgbakwuruABUJA – HUMAN Rights activist and legal luminary, Femi Falana, SAN, has urged Nigerian labour unions to cease the fight against corruption from
Post Your Comment below: >>