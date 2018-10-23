PSG captain Silva to miss Champions League clash with Napoli

Paris Saint-Germain captain Thiago Silva has confirmed that he will miss his team’s Champions League home clash with Napoli on Wednesday.
“Unfortunately I will not be on the field. These are things that happen in our profession. But I have confidence in my team,” Silva wrote on his Instagram account.
The 34-year-old Brazilian centre-back had already missed PSG’s 5-0 win over Amiens in Ligue 1 at the weekend with a reported achilles problem.
Coach Thomas Tuchel admitted at a press conference earlier that Silva did not train on Tuesday morning and that it would be “very difficult” for his captain to feature.
Tuchel was nevertheless confident that Italian playmaker Marco Verratti would be able to play in the game after coming off at half-time at the weekend with a slight muscle problem.
Hundreds of commuters stranded as Takum bridge in Taraba collapses
Napoli sit on top of Champions League Group C with four points after beating Liverpool 1-0 in their last outing.
PSG and Liverpool each sit a point behind Carlo Ancelotti’s side after two matches. Liverpool host Red Star Belgrade at Anfield on Wednesday.
Piggy-back’ Keita third Liverpool star hurt in Africa
Related Articles
Infantino’s plans for new global tournaments back on FIFA agenda
Manchester (UK) – FIFA president Gianni Infantino’s plans for two new global tournaments are back on the agenda at the governing body with football officials
FIFA remembers late Yekini, says USA 94 celebration will live on in World Cup folklore
Abuja – World football governing body FIFA and the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) on Tuesday took to Twitter to pay post-humous respect to late
Klopp looks to Liverpool fans to inspire his players in Europe
Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp has called on the Anfield crowd to make the difference during his side’s Champions League clash at home to Red Star
Most Watched VideosView all posts
Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)
Remain Blessed for Worshipping with Me to give Glory to God.
Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?"
Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?" Watch and share ...after you laugh!
Most Read NewsView all posts
Court grants SERAP leave to compel Fashola over ‘N900bn spent on power privatisation’
There is prospect Nigerians keen on knowing why the power sector reforms in the country have not yielded any tangible result and why the citizens
Here's how to have wild sex and give in to your sexual urges
Here's how to have wild sex and give in to your sexual urges We all crave orgasms and sexual intimacy with a partner. Published: 3 minutes ago
What is the most populated city in Africa?
Which is the most populated city in Africa? Who won the first place in 2018? If you like the atmosphere of a rapidly growing city
You can’t be shouting Allahu Akbar, killing innocent citizens – Buhari
Abuja – President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday night reassured that the brutal activities of the Boko Haram sect would soon become history. President BuhariThe president gave
Council tasks PDP candidates on Diebiri Kingdom’s devt
Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State, Mr. Thomas Ereyitomi, Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, House of Representatives candidate for Warri federal constituency, and Mr. Guwor Emomotimi,
Finance: The Kashoggi killing hangs heavily over a $2 trillion deal that the London Stock Exchange is hoping to close (LSE)
The CEO of the London Stock Exchange has been courting the Saudi Kingdom to lure the IPO of Saudi Aramco, the country's state-run oil company.
Post Your Comment below: >>