Rivers Angels beat Ibom Angels to win Aiteo Cup



Yenagoa – Rivers Angels Women Football Club of Port Harcourt on Tuesday in Yenagoa won the 2018 Women’s Aiteo Cup competition by beating Ibom Angels of Uyo 1-0.

Juliet Sunday’s 48th minute goal gave Rivers Angels the victory.

Rivers Angels went home with N10 million in cash prize, while Ibom Angels got N5 million as runners-up.(NAN)

2019: Ekere picks ex-APC state chair as running mate

