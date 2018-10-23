Ekiti group accuses Fayemi of withholding N30bn released by FG

By Rotimi Ojomoyela

ADO-EKITI—THE Ekiti Democratic Coalition, EDC, Tuesday, accused the Kayode Fayemi led administration of withholding the N30 billion released by the Federal Government to the state, in a bid to use part of it to settle election expenses.

EDC said other states in the South West also benefitted from the Paris Club last tranche, which was distributed by the Federal government last month. Kayode Fayemi

It disclosed that N38.8 billion was due to Ekiti State with N22.6 billion as refund on federal roads construction, N2.1 billion arrears of Budget Support and N14.1 billion Paris Club refund, and that the fund was approved for payment since June.

But in a swift reaction, Fayemi said there was no truth in the report, saying the state has not received any money since his inauguration last week Tuesday.

In a statement by its Convener, Comrade Ogunlola Olatunde, the group insisted that the federal government released the fund just as it released N16 billion to the Osun State government before the last month governorship election.

The EDC said the federal government deliberately refused to release legitimate funds belonging to Ekiti State to the Ayo Fayose led government, having concluded to rig the governorship election for Fayemi.

The group said: “If Fayemi is desirous of settling those who funded his election, it should not be at the expense of Ekiti workers.”

It’s untrue—Ekiti govt

Speaking through his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Yinka Oyebode, Fayemi assured people of the state of his determination to run a transparent administration, saying he would always provide up to date information on the finances of the state.

The statement read: “We would have ignored this baseless rumour that is being circulated on social media by some unscrupulous individuals, but for the sake of members of the public that could be misled in the process.

“The fact remains that the new administration has not received any money from the Federal Government or any of its agencies since its inauguration a week ago.

“As a responsible government that believes in accountability and transparency, this government will always provide correct information to the people on all its transactions and will not hide anything from the people.

“Members of the public are thereby assured of regular briefings on the state of finances and developments in the state.”

“The era of government by deceit and falsehood has ended on October 15, 2018.”

“The present administration is focused on meeting its obligations to workers, pensioners and the general public and will not be distracted by lies being told by remnants of the crumbled Ayo Fayose dynasty.”