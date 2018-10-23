NUC orders varsities to revert to 5-point grading system

By Dayo Adesulu
National Universities Commission, NUC, has ordered the abolition of four-point grading scale and the immediate adoption of five-point grading system in all Nigerian universities.
The reversal, it explained, was sequel to series of inquiries the commission recieved from international organisations and foreign universities on the status of the four-point scale in use and previous degrees issued using the five-point scale.
Recall that early 2017, NUC directed the removal of pass degree Grade Point Average in the Nigerian university system, leading to the adoption of a four-point grading system.
In a letter dated October 15 and directed to vice chancellors, the NUC stated: ‘’Vice Chancellors would please recall that in early 2017, Directors of Academic Planning met to discuss the issue of course credit system and Grade Point Average in the Nigerian university system.”
“In particular, the issue of the removal of pass degree was discussed, leading to the adoption of a four-point grading system.
“However, the four-point scale, which some universities started implementing, was also found to have severe implementation short comings, with some universities observing serious difficulties in getting students to acquire average class of degree, while the scale made it easier for students to have first class degree.
‘’Furthermore, the commission is recently inundated with series of inquiries, particularly from international organisations and foreign universities on the status of the four-point scale in use and previous degrees issued using the five-point scale.
“In view of this, I am directed to inform all vice chancellors that all Nigerian universities should revert to the five-point scale hitherto in use, with effect from the 2018/2019 academic session.
“Vice chancellors are further advised to liaise with their Directors of Academic Planning for further clarification on this matter.”
Related Articles
Champions League ‘dream’ awaits Monaco coach Henry
Newly-appointed Monaco coach Thierry Henry has no intention of sulking over the Ligue 1 side’s poor domestic form as he seeks a “dream” Champions League
Benzema, Marcelo scores as Real Madrid get much-needed win against Viktoria Plzen in UCL tie
- Real Madrid defeated Viktoria Plzen 2-1 in the Champions League on Tuesday night, October 23- Benzema and Marcelo scored a goal apiece to gift
British government reportedly informs Nigeria of plans to issue travel document to Kanu - Source
British authorities have reportedly briefed the Nigerian government about the temporary travel document they are about to issue to Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous
Most Watched VideosView all posts
Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?"
Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?" Watch and share ...after you laugh!
Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)
Remain Blessed for Worshipping with Me to give Glory to God.
Most Read NewsView all posts
PCRRU: Lagos Command Has Highest Number Of Complaints About Police Misconduct
The 2018 first half-year report of the Public Complaint Rapid Response Unit (PCRRU) has identified Lagos State Police Command with the highest number of complaints
Monaco new boss Thierry Henry reveals the role Falcao will play for the Ligue 1 club
- Radamel Falcao has been hailed by Monaco's new manager and club legend Thierry Henry- Henry is banking on the Colombian forward to return the
Super Eagles star Alex Iwobi gets new chant from Arsenal fans and it is simply amazing
- Arsenal fans have composed a new chant for midfielder Alex Iwobi- The 22-year-old was man-of-the-match against Leicester - Iwobi made some clever runs and
BREAKING: United States to pull out of nuclear deal with Russia - Donald Trump
United States president, Donald Trump, has said that the country will put out of a nuclear treaty with Russia because the latter violated the agreement.The
Madrid contact Conte
Real Madrid contacted Antonio Conte on Monday as the Italian is their first choice to replace Julen Lopetegui if he fails to turn his side’s
GOtv Boxing Night 16: Masebinu eyes WABU title
New national light heavyweight boxer, Adewale “Masevex” Masebinu, has declared his desire to claim the West African Boxing Union (WABU) title in the division. The
Post Your Comment below: >>