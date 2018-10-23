People are celebrating corruption everyday – Peter Obi

The Vice Presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Mr. Peter Obi, in his remarks at the plenary on good governance at the just concluded NES, held in Abuja regretted that corruption was not only still going on but being celebrated .
His words, “On the issue of corruption, I am not saying there is no corruption but let’s start working, let’s start dealing with it. We should do is to first stop it from escalating.
“For years we have moved from 36 to 48 position (in corruption index) and someone says it does not matter. It matters because it is worsening by the day and we see it every day.
“People are actually celebrating corruption every day. I see it as I walk around every day. Let us start with ourselves by saying ‘we can’t be part of it.’ There is somebody who has invited me to an occasion that is coming up in two week’s time and I know it is an achievement that is a product of corruption and people will be there to celebrate with him. Pastors will be there, praying that God should give him more and they know it is corrupt money. Let us deal with corruption in order to have good governance.”
