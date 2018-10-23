How emotional trauma became musical inspiration for me — Kayode

Nigerian afro-pop singer, Kayode Obafemi, has released a new song titled ‘Duro.’The South African based singer is signed to ‘Only for the Family’, an entertainment company in Johannesburg.
Speaking to E-Daily about his new song, Kayode said the song was inspired by his state of mind some months ago.
“I was very down and bothered five months ago. The only place I wanted to be was the production studio because it is my comfort zone”, he said.
According to him, relocating to South Africa was important for him to acquire professional skills in cinematography.
He said, “I feel I can make an impact from the Diaspora; we all know that the Nigerian entertainment industry is highly competitive. I released my first song in 2006 and there has been a lot of improvement since then.”
The English Language graduate of Obafemi Awolowo University said he had always enjoyed the support of his parents.
“I could recall how my mother booked my first studio session. She paid N4,600.”
The budding singer looks forward to working with Wizkid, Davido, Olamide, Tiwa Savage, Burna Boy, Wande Coal and Flavour.
